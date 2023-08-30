Trio Flex rendering

Trio Flex submitted these plans for lofts, retail, a gym and restaurants off Hwy. 18.

 STAFF

Plans to build a shopping center on Industrial Park Drive with retail and professional offices and restaurant anchors and a new FitCo athletic & fitness club with second-floor office space won initial city approval on Monday. 

The city’s zoning board recommended approving changing 7 acres on Industrial Park Drive from Manufacturing & Industrial to Highway Business for Trio Flex Group. The zoning board also approved a variance so the project can include residential lofts on the second floor of the buildings.