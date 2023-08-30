Plans to build a shopping center on Industrial Park Drive with retail and professional offices and restaurant anchors and a new FitCo athletic & fitness club with second-floor office space won initial city approval on Monday.
The city’s zoning board recommended approving changing 7 acres on Industrial Park Drive from Manufacturing & Industrial to Highway Business for Trio Flex Group. The zoning board also approved a variance so the project can include residential lofts on the second floor of the buildings.
Jennifer Caldwell of Carter engineering Group, Macon represented Trio Flex Group, LLC before Planning & Zoning in the re-zoning and variance request. Matthew Wilds, Daniel Stickler and Stacy Bryant are owners of Trio Flex Group LLC.
City economic developer director Cody Ellis said that all property around the lot in question is zoned highway business. The variance is needed for the lofts because residences aren’t allowed in highway business without a variance.
Caldwell said the area has been commercially developed with Shoney’s and other businesses along Hwy. 18 and is being further developed with the addition of QuikTrip and an intersection traffic light at Industrial Park Drive and Highway 18. She said the plan for the property is for three buildings, including the gym with offices and the two mixed use buildings with retail, office and loft space. She said the architectural rendering includes parking with consideration for the requirements for all three buildings.
Caldwell said she estimates a total of 20 loft apartments, with that being the maximum number. The lofts will be a minimum of 1,400 square feet each, with one rendering showing about 1,800 sq. ft. When P & Z member Rawls asked what the expected rent is, Swearingen said that it will be whatever the market is. She said rents in Forsyth are “all over the map” right now with new buildings up to $22/sq. ft. but older spaces much less.
Asked if there will be parking on the right side of the development, Caldwell said no because there is only 25 feet (the setback requirement) but that it is possible there might be shared parking with the next lot. Wilds said they will let the market dictate how they will build out. He said they will probably ask for a one-year lease minimum from occupants. He said the lofts will help carry the burden of the project.
Planning & Zoning voted unanimously to approve the rezoning. After a P&Z member initially asking to table the variance request, it also passed unanimously, 4-0.