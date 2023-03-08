A retired Mercer criminal law professor found himself on the other side of the law in Monroe County on Feb. 15 when he was arrested for violating restraining orders held by his ex-wife and son.
Monroe County deputies were called around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after James Shand Watson, 76, of Macon, went to his ex-wife’s neighborhood on Cotswold Drive and was going door to door ringing doorbells. When deputy Adkins arrived, it was reported that Watson had now gone to his ex-father-in-law’s business on Estes Road wanting to see his son. The ex-father-in-law said Watson was trying to enter the building as he was leaving. Both the ex-wife and son have restraining orders against Watson due to stalking. He was arrested and charged with two counts of violating a stalking restraining order. He was released on bond.