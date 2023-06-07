Long-time Forsyth city manager Janice Storey (formerly Hall) was supposed to retire at the end of June. But city council has convinced the recently married Storey to stay through the month of July while they look for her replacement. It’s no surprise that council would be apprehensive about losing a woman who has basically run the city for at least the last decade.
Storey sat down with the Reporter last week to reflect on how the city has grown and changed over her 30 years, and what challenges may loom for the city.
MCR: Janice you announced your retirement at the end of June but that is changing apparently. Do you want to break the news right here?
Janice: I’ve agreed to work part time three days a week either until they hire the replacement or until the end of July, whichever comes first.
MCR: So you put an end date on it?
Janice: Yes it’s not gonna just drag on forever.
MCR: I’m sure your new husband is glad about that. Congratulations on the nuptials. I know you’re moving back to Alabama. Will you be commuting?
Janice: Well no, not daily. It’s a 4-hour drive but I will be going back to Alabama on weekends.
MCR: People who don’t read the Reporter may not know that you just married a childhood friend that you reconnected with after the death of your husband. It’s a sweet story. Why don’t you share a little more about that?
Janice: Scott (Storey) and I grew up together. We’ve known each other. He’s a month older than I am and we’ve literally grown up together. When we graduated high school together we went our separate ways and probably about five years ago we reconnected via Facebook and we just, you know, we were always good friends and it just kind of turned into something else and now we’re married.
MCR: That’s a sweet story. You served the city for 30 years. What has changed? What thoughts do you have about the changes you’ve seen in the city?
Janice: Oh wow over 30 years. I guess the first thing I think about Will, is downtown. I remember 30 years ago parking was not an issue. That’s something that comes up a lot now. And there were so many vacant buildings downtown. It was not a vibrant downtown. We did have some businesses but the boutiques that we have, the restaurants we have, I think that is the biggest change. The Streetscape programs that we did -- we ended up doing three with the extension down Johnston Stret, I think that made a huge difference in downtown. But I think the biggest difference is the vibrancy of downtown .. it has just tremendously improved.
MCR: What are some of your other proudest accomplishments in 30 years with the city?
Lots of things come to mind and I would be remiss if I didn’t say that none of the things that have happened in Forsyth are based on one person. I truly feel that as the leadership of Forsyth it is our role to make sure that the things that citizens bring to elected officials come to fruition if at all possible. It does take time for those to happen. One of the biggest accomplishments that we’ve had is moving City Hall. With a new City Hall we’ve been able to turn what was the original City Hall into our Welcome Center then the second City Hall is now of course Scoops. We’ve moved in and now we truly have a municipal complex because we have City Hall, the police, fire, inventory, all of that is altogether.
MCR: It’s been about two years since you moved into the new City Hall. Anytime you build a building or new house you always say I wish I had done this. Has that ever occurred to you?
Janice: Almost on a daily basis. There are things that we look at and say oh you know if we only had the ability to go back and do over there would be some things. But I truly think that it is a building that Forsyth can be proud of for for years to come.
MCR: What do you think are Forsyth’s biggest challenges? The things that you say man I’m glad I’m getting out of here because they’re gonna have to deal with this?
Janice: I don’t know that I would ever say man I’m glad I’m getting out of here. But the truck traffic downtown. That’s gonna be the biggest hurdle for Forsyth and Monroe County to overcome. Even with the commercial vehicle lanes (planned for I-75) I don’t think that’s gonna help with the traffic that comes through. Unfortunately we have so many state highways that converge right here on the square and the state cannot make trucks take a different route because it is a state route. So it’s kind of a losing battle that we have. The other part of it is if you build a bypass, does that create where people actually bypass your downtown so then you no longer have a vibrant downtown? So it’s something that has been looked at numerous times but it’s also something that’s gonna be a a big hurdle.
MCR: You started off as a temporary clerk and ended up as city manager. How did that happen?
Janice: I actually started as a full time temporary employee in March 1993. I was supposed to work three months at the front desk. And I mean things things fell into place and I was able to move up into accounts payable, payroll and then assistant city clerk and city clerk. Then we changed the charter in May 2015 and the governor signed it and when the governor signed the bill establishing a city manager form of government, council appointed me as the first city manager.
MCR: You’ve definitely been in charge of the city ever since then. When I first got to Forsyth, council members would have meetings all the time whether the police committee, or sanitation committee etc. Now there’s not much they have to do because you are doing it all right?
Janice: No there’s a lot they have to do. That statement is made a lot that they gave the city manager all of the power and they don’t have any power. But if you actually look at the charter there is an entire list of duties that City Council is responsible for. Yes it’s the city manager’s responsibility to handle that day-to-day and make sure that those things get done. But they do still govern the city. There are fewer meetings because when we had committees we had six committees and there’s lots of months that those six committees met on a monthly basis, plus the two council meetings. So there were eight meetings per month.
MCR: Do you think the city runs better now than it did?
Janice: I would hope so, yeah.
MCR: Talk about some the mayors you worked for. Paul Jossey.
Janice: He was no nonsense but he also had a humorous side. He was very good to work for because he was very straightforward. You did not have to worry about where mayor Jossey stood. And he had a lot of state contacts and so there was a lot of state people in and out of old City Hall when Mayor Jossey was there.
MCR: Who was next, Mayor Jimmy Pace?
Janice: Yes. Jimmy Pace came in and that was the first time that there was a huge turnover. Jimmy came in and three new council members also came in in January 2004. That was about the time the Department of Corrections was doing the work on moving. They had bought Tift College and they were doing the work to rehab the buildings and so there was a lot of work between the city and Department of Corrections. There was a lot of infrastructure that had to be worked on.
MCR: That’s also when the city passed a whole new zoning law?
Janice: Yes we went from three zones to 13 zones in 2006.
MCR: Was it a good idea to make it more complicated?
Janice: Well it does make it more complicated, but in a sense it makes it easier because it’s spelled out. It’s not as open to interpretation as the old zoning because our our old zoning ordinance we had three zones and it might have consisted of five pages.
MCR: And there was a big lawsuit over it and Mayor Pace sold his property to Walmart. Boy that was a big thing huh?
Janice: Yes the federal lawsuit it was big but the city won.
MCR: Alright who’s after Jimmy, Ty Howard?
Janice: Yes Ty Howard came in in January 2008 and because of his background — you know he’s an IT guy — so he was instrumental in getting lots of technology things in place when he was mayor.
MCR: So then John Howard beat Tye Howard and of course that was controversial with all the absentee ballots and the Secretary of State investigated but then nothing ever really happened. Then you had the two City Council members went to federal prison. That had to be hard?
Janice: Yeah it’s not everyday that the FBI walks into your office. So I’ll leave it at that.
MCR: Did you get interviewed by the FBI?
Janice: No they just walked in and needed information, records.
MCR: OK and then Eric Wilson?
Janice: He’s great to work for. Eric has an extensive background. He’s worked with the state. He’s owned several and owns several businesses. And I think what helps him better than the rest is that he served as a City Council member. So he knows what it’s like to work as a City Council member. He’s worked for the state in economic development and so he knows that side of it and I think that has helped him a lot and he’s very accessible. All of the mayors have been accessible but with him living downtown and having his business downtown, he’s very very accessible. He may not always look at that as a good thing.
MCR: One of the biggest things you’ve had going on lately is the H&H annexation, probably the biggest tract ever about 1,500 acres on the North End of the county going toward Johnstonville Road along the Interstate . What’s your prediction for what’s gonna happen up there? Everybody wants to kind of know what’s gonna happen.
Janice: Somebody’s gonna develop it.
MCR: So is the city gonna provide utilities to it?
Janice: No they will have to provide their own utilities. They will come to our infrastructure and they will install their water and sewer lines.
MCR: But what about if they need water capacity? I know you are trying to expand your capacity but does the city have the infrastructure to meet the growth that may be coming?
Janice: We are upgrading our water and sewer plants because they are old plants but once those plants are upgraded then we’ll have the same capacity and we do have excess capacity at both of our plants.
MCR: So you’re not overly concerned that we’re going to run out of water and the ability to bring in growth?
Janice: No because the other part of the upgrades we’re doing is the water plant and so the first thing we will do is dredge the reservoir and that will give us another 1 million gallons per day. So then our plant will be at 4 million gallons a day. Plus we have the capability at the Bunn Rd. interconnection with the county to pull 1 million gallons per day so we’ll actually be at 5 million gallons per day.
MCR: So if you dredge the reservoir will there be better fishing over there?
Janice: I don’t know. There’s actually an agreement, an ordinance, about fishing there and the only ones that are allowed to fish there are those that own property that is adjacent to the reservoir that was part of the agreement.
MCR: While we’re talking about water I gotta ask you about the big plan to run the sewer water down to the river. Is that still on the table? What are we gonna do there?
Janice: We are looking at all avenues and that is discharge water. I know there’s been some some recent articles and news reports about that that has to do with our drinking water and it does not. This is the discharge water from the plant. And the reason we’re having to do that is because of the copper limitation that has been put on this. But yes we are still looking at all of those avenues to figure out which is the best. But we did acquire the easement in order to run the discharge water to the outtake.
MCR: But you don’t have easement to go down Juliette Road yet?
Janice: No we didn’t.
MCR: Did they get the cart before the horse there?
Janice: I don’t think so.
MCR: Y’all have privatized some services. You sold the cable company. You’ve got a vendor that does garbage. How’s that working out? There are a lot of garbage complaints.
Janice: The agreement with Waste Management expires in March 2024 and so an RFP (Request for Proposal) will go out at the end of this year and then mayor and council will review those RFPs and make a determination at that point as to whether or not they’re going to continue with the third party or if we’re going to get back into the garbage pickup ourselves which is very costly.
MCR: But you got a lot of complaints?
Janice: I think recycling is the largest complaint and then the commercial side of it is a large complaint. But we don’t handle the commercial side of it that’s direct from waste management. But recycling is the largest complaint that we get.
MCR: People sometimes ask about city-county consolidation. Is that a good idea?
Janice: I personally do not think so because there are services that those that are in the city expect and they should receive because they are inside the city. In consolidation I think you lose a lot of that. If you look at some other locations that have consolidated I don’t think that that has worked out quite as well as some would have expected. But I think things work really well the way they are.
MCR: Anything else you’d like to say to the city of Forsyth and our readers as you reflect on your time here?
Janice: I truly appreciate the opportunity to have served the city of Forsyth for 30 years. I’ve worked under a lot of different elected officials and I appreciate everything that each of them has brought to the table. Things that I have learned from them. It’s been an awesome 30 years and I truly appreciate that opportunity.