Janice Hall

City manager Janice Hall is retiring after 30 years with the city, but not quite yet. (Photo / Will Davis)

Long-time Forsyth city manager Janice Storey (formerly Hall) was supposed to retire at the end of June. But city council has convinced the recently married Storey to stay through the month of July while they look for her replacement. It’s no surprise that council would be apprehensive about losing a woman who has basically run the city for at least the last decade.

 Storey sat down with the Reporter last week to reflect on how the city has grown and changed over her 30 years, and what challenges may loom for the city.