Think of Hollywood and its portrayal of southern preachers - fire and brimstone, eternal damnation, repent for your sins. Condemnation is preached, not much salvation. Meet Pastor Andy Oxford, the antithesis of that preacher stereotype. I describe Pastor Oxford as - humble man speaks to the people and delivers the Word on their level. Andy (as he’s often called) is the 9-plus years, servant-pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church (MZBC), Rivoli Road, in scenic Bolingbroke.
Recently, I went to Sunday services (10:30 a.m.) at MZBC and immediately felt comfortable with the friendly reception. The church lives up to its motto “In This House, Let No One Be a Stranger.” Mount Zion’s worship service is one that’s familiar to many central Georgians - songs come from the hymnal, scripture reading by a church member, take a moment to greet other congregants, a children’s sermon with all the kids gathered up front, a pass-the-plate offertory accompanied by a hymn, the pastor’s weekly message, and a benediction.
The morning I attended was “Honoring Our Graduates” Sunday in which Pastor Oxford brought the graduates up front to be recognized. They each received several gag gift items. Then, Andy prayed for them and asked God to guide them on their future journey. His heartfelt prayers and charge to them was warm and touching.
A few days before that service, I met with Pastor Oxford and learned part of the journey he’s taken to arrive at where he is today. Oxford was born and raised in Macon, a graduate of FPD. Originally, he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps – study chemical engineering and have a career in something like the kaolin industry. During his freshman year, that engineering path took a detour.
Andy felt God was leading him, actually calling him, in a different direction. He looked in Scripture and asked God what He had in mind. Oxford felt the Lord was directing him to the ministry, which requires an undergraduate degree in something. So, he changed his major to education, which he felt would better serve him because, if nothing else, being a preacher involves a great deal of teaching. He ended up with a degree in math education and qualified to teach.
Two years later, and married, Oxford attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. After graduating from seminary, he served at a church in South Dakota helping it get established and building it up.
He was a “bi-vocational” pastor. That means the congregation is small and/or unable to provide the minister with a living salary. So the minister must take a second job to make ends meet. Fortunately, Oxford had his education degree and was hired by the local school system.
Most of us have ideas about what ministers do. Just like there are many different areas of medicine, Oxford explained there are many different ways for God to get His word out.
As he said, Jesus went out and got a tax collector (Mathew), several fishermen, a doctor (Luke), and others to spread His message. Each one brought something different to His ministry. That’s the case with Pastor Oxford. God has woven teaching into his ministry path. Andy’s ability to teach has allowed him to better serve as a minister.
After three years in South Dakota, and with their parents in declining health, the Oxfords returned to Georgia. They’ve been here ever since. Andy was a pastor (for four years) at a church near Thomasville, and then the lead pastor at Tattnall Square Baptist Church in Macon from 1996–2003. At Tattnall, he, and the church, provided the religious guidance to Tattnall Square Academy. He left Tattnall Baptist to take a full time position at the academy to build their religious curriculum, and teach several math courses. Again, his education degree opened a ministry path.
In early 2014, MZBC was seeking a new minister. Just so happens, Pastor Oxford was looking to return to the pulpit. He’s been their pastor ever since. Pastor Andy sees God’s hand at work at Mount Zion. Church attendance is up, and families with children are up significantly.
MZBC has several ongoing ministries and community outreaches. A current one is called Baby Bottle Boomerang whereby MZBC has teamed up with the Pregnancy Center (PC) of Monroe County. Simply pick up a baby bottle at the church; fill it with cash, coins, or a check (payable to The Pregnancy Center of Monroe County); and return the bottle by Father’s Day. Money raised will be donated to the PC for its mission of helping women during all aspects of pregnancy, labor, and postpartum care.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets in the fellowship hall on Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, every Tuesday and Thursday evening (6 p.m.), local bicyclists meet in the parking lot, for 20-25 mile rides.
The church supports local area runners, by putting out a water cooler and cups every Sunday morning. Other ministries listed on MZBC’s website include: Angel Tree, Gideons International, Daybreak, Samaritan’s Purse, and Backpack Buddies. Upcoming events include a Youth Retreat, June 10-11, and VBS July 10-14 in the evenings. Finally, MZBC hosts the Bolingbroke Community Club for its monthly meetings (6 p.m. 1st Tuesday each month).
Pastor Oxford is married to Anne, 38 years, a teacher in Bibb County schools. They have three daughters (all attended Tattnall during Andy’s years there) and five grandchildren. Their three Macon grandchildren currently attend Tattnall as well.
Ministry seems to run in the family. Two of their sons-in-law are ministers; one in Macon, the other is outside Nashville.
Near the end of our meeting, Pastor Oxford said, “God is going to do His thing in God’s time and in God’s way, and He doesn’t always operate in our microwavable society (instant gratification) as we want.”
That was Andy’s way of saying that patience is a learned virtue when trying to understand the Lord. Right now, if you feel that it’s God’s time and that God’s calling you; remember Mount Zion’s motto – In This House, Let No One Be a Stranger.