Rev. Andy and Anne Oxford

Rev. Andy and Anne Oxford of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bolingbroke

Think of Hollywood and its portrayal of southern preachers - fire and brimstone, eternal damnation, repent for your sins. Condemnation is preached, not much salvation. Meet Pastor Andy Oxford, the antithesis of that preacher stereotype. I describe Pastor Oxford as - humble man speaks to the people and delivers the Word on their level. Andy (as he’s often called) is the 9-plus years, servant-pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church (MZBC), Rivoli Road, in scenic Bolingbroke.

 Recently, I went to Sunday services (10:30 a.m.) at MZBC and immediately felt comfortable with the friendly reception. The church lives up to its motto “In This House, Let No One Be a Stranger.” Mount Zion’s worship service is one that’s familiar to many central Georgians - songs come from the hymnal, scripture reading by a church member, take a moment to greet other congregants, a children’s sermon with all the kids gathered up front, a pass-the-plate offertory accompanied by a hymn, the pastor’s weekly message, and a benediction. 