There are those who teach and believe that the Book of Revelation can’t be understood. But the Book itself demolishes that assertion. The opening verse declares that the book is the Revelation of Jesus Christ. It is indeed all about Jesus Christ, the Victor in the Great Controversy between Christ and Satan. Never mind the beasts, and horns and all that stuff. God is just the Greatest of all Cartoonists…Walt Disney is no match for Him. Why would God give us a revelation of His Son and our Savior knowing that we can’t understand it? Doesn’t make sense, does it?
The Book of Revelation, the summation of salvation history, presents a portrait of contrast and conflict. It reveals the church of God versus the bride of anti-Christ. John reports on the war in heaven and previews eternal peace on earth. He speaks of those who will be saved and those who will be lost. The law of God is uplifted, and the tradition of man is condemned. The Seal of God is presented in contradiction to the Mark of the Beast.
We see the harvest of God triumphing over the reaping of the tares for eternal destruction. We hear the call of the anti-Christ to follow him in opposition to the loving appeal of Creator God to worship Him. The final scenes of the book are being played out before our very eyes.
In this cauldron of contests, the number seven is repeated many times: seven churches, seven last plagues, seven seals, seven trumpets, etc. One of those seven’s is that God promises seven blessings for His people. Permit me please to share those with you.
Blessing #1 Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand (Revelation 1:3).
Blessing # 2 Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them (Revelation 14:13).
Blessing #3 Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame (Revelation 16:15).
Blessing #4 Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, these are the true sayings of God (Revelation 19:9).
Blessing #5 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ and shall reign with him a thousand years (Revelation 20:6).
Blessing #6 Blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book (Revelation 22:7).
Blessing #7 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life and may enter in through the gates into the city (Revelation 22:14).
As you embrace and meditate upon these blessings, you will be enlightened beyond your wildest dreams.
Looking down through the prophetic corridors of human history, John the Revelator boldly declared, “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea…And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband…And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God…And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away…And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new (Revelation 21:1-4). Amazing, isn’t it?
I once watched a Television program where scholars were discussing the origins and vast expanse of the universe. These were well-credentialed people of diverse opinions. But, at the end of the program, the commentator remarked that despite the scholars’ varying viewpoints, two things were undeniable: (1) That behind the majestic, infinitely synchronized universe, there must be a Designer, and (2) That planet earth is a very special place. God bless the scholars.
We know from His word that God is not only the Designer, but the owner of it all. And yes indeed, earth is a very special place. That Master Designer has foretold that He will move His headquarters from its place beyond the illimitable spatial expanse and establish it, in its reconstructed form, here on planet earth. And that’s the bonus blessing to the other seven He has already pronounced.
Listen to no one who tells you otherwise. For the Divine Designer declared unto John His servant, “Write: for these words are true and faithful (Revelation 21:1-5).
