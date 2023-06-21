Pastor Aubrey Duncan

PASTOR’S CORNER 

There are those who teach and believe that the Book of Revelation can’t be understood. But the Book itself demolishes that assertion. The opening verse declares that the book is the Revelation of Jesus Christ.  It is indeed all about Jesus Christ, the Victor in the Great Controversy between Christ and Satan. Never mind the beasts, and horns and all that stuff. God is just the Greatest of all Cartoonists…Walt Disney is no match for Him. Why would God give us a revelation of His Son and our Savior knowing that we can’t understand it? Doesn’t make sense, does it? 