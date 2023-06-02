Richard Alan Brock (known as Alan Brock), 58, of Forsyth passed away on May 31, 2023. He was born on Sept. 1, 1964 in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

Alan was a loving and caring father to his two children, Richard Alan Brock Jr. and Justin Brock. In addition, his daughter-in-law Linsey Redmond was like a daughter to him. His grandchildren, Peyton Brock, Carter Redmond, Kameron Brock and Avery Brock all loved their Paw-Paw very much.