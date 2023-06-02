Richard Alan Brock (known as Alan Brock), 58, of Forsyth passed away on May 31, 2023. He was born on Sept. 1, 1964 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Alan was a loving and caring father to his two children, Richard Alan Brock Jr. and Justin Brock. In addition, his daughter-in-law Linsey Redmond was like a daughter to him. His grandchildren, Peyton Brock, Carter Redmond, Kameron Brock and Avery Brock all loved their Paw-Paw very much.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, such as riding them on his tractor and playing video games with them and enjoyed watching his favorite tv shows. He loved watching Nascar races. Whenever there were Nascar races on TV you wouldn’t find Alan anywhere else but in front of the TV cheering on his favorite drivers. But his dedication to his family is something that will be missed by all who knew him.
Alan is survived by his brother Darren Brock and sister-in-law Kim Brock; brother David Brock and sister-in-law Sandy; nephew Brandon Brock with his wife Dana Brock; nephew Derrick Brock.
Alan will always be remembered for the joy he brought into the lives of all those who knew him. His kind heart, thoughtfulness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.