A Forsyth native and Mary Persons graduate is getting attention as a key advisor to one of the most powerful leaders of the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Russell Dye is the communications director for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), running his social media feed, primarily on Twitter through the House Judiciary GOP with the handle @gopjudiciary. Jordan is chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.
PunchBowl News, which covers politics in Washington, published an article last week saying Dye will be a key player as Jordan takes a big new role with the new Congress. Jordan is now not only the Judiciary chairman, but new Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also named him the chairman of the new “Weaponization of the Federal Government” subcommittee. That subcommittee will investigate corruption in the federal government including the ways the deep state tried to sabotage Trump and misled people through social media.
Wrote the PunchBowl: “Dye is very close to Jordan and has a keen understanding of how issues will play with the GOP’s right flank. Dye graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law.”
The article said it’s not the path that Jordan – a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus – was on just a few years ago:
“A highly polarizing figure, Jordan’s career was altered irrevocably by former President Donald Trump. Jordan, 58, has gone from a conservative rebel who helped take down a speaker to a GOP powerbroker who made sure Kevin McCarthy got the job this time.
The Judiciary Committee will be center stage for much of the House GOP’s efforts to investigate the FBI, Justice Department, Big Tech, immigration and more. If Republicans impeach a Biden administration official, it will go through Jordan’s committee.
“Once bitter rivals, Jordan stuck by McCarthy throughout the California Republican’s tumultuous speaker bid, and he’s trusted within the speaker’s inner circle.
“There are three unique features of Jordan’s team, according to the multiple sources we talked to inside this network. One: Nearly all of Jordan’s aides – even his top communications hand – are lawyers. Two: Many of these aides have been with Jordan for years. Three: Jordan doesn’t make any decisions without the coterie of advisers weighing in. And if anyone disagrees, an entire effort could be scratched.”