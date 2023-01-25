Russell Dye and Jim Jordan

Forsyth native and MP grad Russell Dye, left, shown with his boss Rep. Jim Jordan on a 2020 visit to Forsyth.

A Forsyth native and Mary Persons graduate is getting attention as a key advisor to one of the most powerful leaders of the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Russell Dye is the communications director for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), running his social media feed, primarily on Twitter through the House Judiciary GOP with the handle @gopjudiciary. Jordan is chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.