While looking at all the text messages on my cell phone, I came across one that I want to keep. It was sent to me by Evan Bertram. Evan is a young man who owns his own business called, “Serv-All Lawn Care.”
Evan wrote: “Hey Mrs. Martel! I want to thank you for believing in me. I remember the first time I cut your yard. You told me that I was going to be my own boss one day, running my own company. Well, it just happened! I just put in my two weeks’ notice to pursue running my own lawn care company full-time. Thank you!”
Mr. Bertram sent this text message back in April of this year. Since then, his business has grown and I’m not surprised. The first time I met this enterprising 19-year-old, he impressed me with his hard work and how he carefully checked to make sure that everything was done with excellence. Seeing his work ethic, expertise and professionalism, I knew that he had the ability to go far in life. I wanted to encourage him because I could see the perseverance and skill set of an entrepreneur within him.
Having someone in your life that believes in you, and urges you to pursue your dream is a wonderful blessing. I know from personal experience the value of encouraging words. My husband has encouraged me over the years to keep writing. But publisher Will Davis was the first person to give me the opportunity to do it on a consistent basis. His support and positive coaxing opened the door for me to write “Carolyn’s Corner”–- a weekly column in the Monroe County Reporter.
The Bible says, “A word spoken and in due season is like apples of gold in settings of silver” (Proverbs 25:11). God’s word also admonishes, “Encourage one another and build each other up” (1 Thessalonians 5:11). The right word, spoken at the right time is priceless! It can inspire hope and confidence in a person, and the resolve to not give up.
Evan Bertram attends Momentum Christian Church in Forsyth. Knowing that he is a young man of faith, I asked him to share with me a Bible verse that has had a positive influence on his life. He quickly responded with Joshua 1:9, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
This outstanding young man also expressed his sincere appreciation for the encouragement he has received from his parents. He said: “My mom has always supported me in doing the thing that I loved. At first, she wasn’t too fond of the idea that I wasn’t going to college. But once she realized that owning and operating my own business is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, she was on board. Also, I have always looked up to my dad. I admire his work ethic and I’ve pushed myself to be half the worker he is. He has helped me along the way when I didn’t exactly know how to do something. My dad has supported me from day one, and I appreciate every little thing he has done for me. Thank you Mom and Dad!”
If you are looking for a great lawn care business, I highly recommend Serv-All Lawn Care. Bertram’s company offers a wide range of services including: lawn care, landscape design and installation, and land management services. Bertram and his dedicated team do a superb job. Give Evan Bertram a call at 229-376- 5376. You’ll be glad you did.
Carolyn Martel is the retired long-time advertising manager for the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.