A portion of Millerfield Rd. in front of Bowden Golf Course has been named in memory of Jim Hickman, a prominent member of Macon’s golf community who died in June 2022. In a ceremony Friday, August 4, community leaders, the golf community, and Hickman’s family came together to dedicate the new street signs.
Born in West Virginia, Hickman came to Macon in 1975 to be the assistant PGA professional at River North Golf Club, and soon became the Head Pro. He made Macon a golf destination for the PGA tour and managed Bowden Golf Course for 15 years.
Hickman also served as a golf coach at Mercer from 1977-1983 and retired from the city to develop The Club at River Forest. After retiring as a PGA pro in 2005, he continued giving private golf lessons.
With a lifetime love of sports, he was reportedly getting into pickleball at the time of his death.
Mayor Lester Miller called him a “trailblazer.” Mayor Miller says he had a knack for bringing people together, such as Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Elaine Lucas who co-sponsored the Jim Hickman Way project.
Mayor Miller says the last time he heard from Hickman, he was giving him advice on the turf at Bowden. Hickman refused to support Lester Miller for Mayor unless Miller supported Bowden. Bowden serves a diverse community, many of whom were introduced to golf by Hickman.
Commissioner Wynn called Hickman a “good husband, father, community person, and good golfer.” She says her husband played with Hickman and Bowden was lucky to have him. Hickman “did not see color” according to Wynn and “if you wanted to learn to play golf, he would help you do that.”
Commissioner Lucas encouraged the community to continue supporting Bowden, the only municipal golf course in Macon, and continue to remember Hickman’s achievements. Hickman encouraged many young people on the east side of Macon who ended up getting college scholarships in golf.
Additional plans to honor Hickman at Bowden include renaming the parking area “Jim Hickman Plaza” and placing a picture of Hickman in the clubhouse.