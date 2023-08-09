Jim Hickman sign

This sign naming the road for the late Jim Hickman was unveiled.

A portion of Millerfield Rd. in front of Bowden Golf Course has been named in memory of Jim Hickman, a prominent member of Macon’s golf community who died in June 2022. In a ceremony Friday, August 4, community leaders, the golf community, and Hickman’s family came together to dedicate the new street signs.

Born in West Virginia, Hickman came to Macon in 1975 to be the assistant PGA professional at River North Golf Club, and soon became the Head Pro. He made Macon a golf destination for the PGA tour and managed Bowden Golf Course for 15 years.