Monroe County Middle School Robotic Team

 Adair Woodward

The Monroe County Middle School 7th and 8th grade robotics team (the Coding Canines) competed at Georgia Tech for the state competition on Saturday, Feb. 11.

We had a lot of fun and did really well on our table runs and project presentations. We presented our projects (core values, innovation project, and robot design) to a group of judges and answered questions. We received really high scores on our rubrics.