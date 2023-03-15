The Monroe County Middle School 7th and 8th grade robotics team (the Coding Canines) competed at Georgia Tech for the state competition on Saturday, Feb. 11.
We had a lot of fun and did really well on our table runs and project presentations. We presented our projects (core values, innovation project, and robot design) to a group of judges and answered questions. We received really high scores on our rubrics.
Our team won 2nd overall, and 3rd place on the table run. After all of the hard work preparing for State, we won two trophies, and the possibility of advancing to a different competition.
There is no information yet, but we have a high chance of going to the US Open robotics competition, or Worlds because of our scores. It all depends on our scores, and how other teams did. We will know soon, but for now we are all excited to see if we are advancing to another competition.