Joseph Egloff

Joseph Egloff of Rocking Chair Ranch in Forsyth.

Judges have selected Forsyth’s Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle’s product, Smoked Biltong, as a finalist to compete in the second and final round of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ annual Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest.

Narrowed from a field of 124 products, the finalists will compete on March 28 at The Classic Center in Athens with an award ceremony to follow. The 2023 event is open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m.; the $20 admission includes samples from finalists in attendance and one drink ticket. Registration is now open.