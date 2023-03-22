Judges have selected Forsyth’s Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle’s product, Smoked Biltong, as a finalist to compete in the second and final round of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ annual Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest.
Narrowed from a field of 124 products, the finalists will compete on March 28 at The Classic Center in Athens with an award ceremony to follow. The 2023 event is open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m.; the $20 admission includes samples from finalists in attendance and one drink ticket. Registration is now open.
Biltong is a South African-style jerky made with vinegar, salt and simple spices. It is cured and marinated for 24 hours, then hung on hooks as thicker pieces of meat to air-dry.
The contest is the state’s proving ground for small, upstart food companies as well as established products looking for recognition or new markets. This year’s finalists represent all corners of the state and the best of Georgia’s diverse culinary heritage.
“The Flavor of Georgia competition is an opportunity for the Department of Food Science and Technology (FST) to engage with food companies and entrepreneurs who are developing new products — ultimately, these new products and businesses benefit not only those who are directly involved in them but also those who buy the products," said FST Department Head and Professor Manpreet Singh.
Judges for the final round of the contest will include food brokers, grocery buyers and other food product experts. Entries are evaluated by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential. Contestants will provide samples to judges while pitching their products in a three-minute presentation. Winners will be named for each category, the overall grand prize and a people’s choice award, which will be chosen by event attendees.
Flavor of Georgia is more than a contest; it helps promote and showcase the variety and success of food entrepreneurs in the state. Since 2007, more than 1,700 products have been entered into the contest, and participating businesses have experienced increased sales, business contacts, publicity and overall interest in their products.
Past finalists report that participation in the contest boosts their annual sales by about 20% on average. Taking into account multiplier effects, it is estimated that increased sales from participating in Flavor of Georgia contribute to more than $5.6 million in annual revenue for the Georgia economy, according to a follow-up survey of previous finalists and winners from 2015- 19.
The Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest is organized by the UGA CAES Department of Food Science and Technology with support from the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown. This event is a part of CAES Signature Events. These special events showcase outstanding faculty contributions, foster community and industry collaboration, and spotlight the college's impact on a global scale.
“Flavor of Georgia showcases all the different ways FST impacts the food industry, from flavor profiling to extending the shelf life of a product and value addition of food products," Singh said.