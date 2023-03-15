Roger Cowart made a hole-in-one on the par 3, No. 18 from 81 yards using his gap wedge at the Forsyth Golf Club on Tuesday, March 7. The golfers from the Men’s Senior Golf Association included from left, Wayne Murry, Van Hale, Roger Cowart and Dan Pittman.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired law professor arrested
- MCSO releases report as MCR’s Honey Boo Boo story goes viral
- Honey Boo Boo caught up in police chase, arrests
- The end of the world as we knew it
- Hummingbirds will arrive any day now
- How Monroe County solved a 34-year-old murder case
- McCoy named Miss Forsythia
- Domino’s coming to Forsyth
- Where have all the freaks gone?
- GPSTC lobbyist cleared after fleeing traffic stop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!