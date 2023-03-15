Hole in one

Roger Cowart made a hole-in-one on the par 3, No. 18 from 81 yards using his gap wedge.

Roger Cowart made a hole-in-one on the par 3, No. 18 from 81 yards using his gap wedge at the Forsyth Golf Club on Tuesday, March 7. The golfers from the Men’s Senior Golf Association included from left, Wayne Murry, Van Hale, Roger Cowart and Dan Pittman.