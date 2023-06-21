Eight new pickleball courts are coming to Monroe County. In a partnership agreement between Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club and Monroe County Schools signed on June 13, the Rotary Club will finance the renovation of three tennis courts at Monroe County Achievement Center, 433 Highway 41S, Forsyth into eight pickleball courts through resurfacing and fencing.
The courts were built as part of the 28-acre Monroe Academy campus, which was bought by Monroe County Schools after Monroe Academy closed July 31, 2009. The Rotary Club obtained a bid from Signature Tennis Courts of Woodstock, the company that recently completed renovation of the tennis courts at Mary Persons, to renovate the tennis courts into pickleball courts for $128,000. Monroe County Schools facilities director Roger Onstott will oversee the project.
The agreement says the school system will “Provide access to the public for pickleball play when school is not in session.” It proposes the Rotary Club will partner with the Achievement Center “to sponsor tournaments and other pickleball competitions that can provide fundraising opportunities for students and staff at MCAC.”
Rotary president Beverly Savage and Monroe County Achievement Center principal Sarah Alford presented the plan to the Board of Education at its monthly meeting on June 13. Savage said the Rotary Club has $128,000 available for the project through a donation from the Treadwell Foundation. However, she and the Rotary Club are continuing to seek funds to dedicate to the project. She had hoped to secure a $10,000 competitive grant from District 6900 Rotary but didn’t get that one. Savage said the Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club and some local businesses have expressed interest in donating to the project and other grants are possible.
Cheryl Treadwell is a long-time member of the Rotary Club and is a member of the first Monroe Academy graduating class in 1978. Her father, Jack Treadwell, was also a member of the Rotary Club and an active supporter of Monroe Academy. Cheryl has also served on the advisory council of Monroe County Achievement Center. She has a special interest in Rotary projects and the former Monroe Academy campus and sees a good legacy for both in this project that ties the two together.
Alford said that the Achievement Center is far enough from Monroe County School System’s athletic facilities that its students have limited access to recreational activities. The pickleball courts will give the students a special opportunity.
“Students perform better and behave better with recreational activities,” said Alford.
With pickleball being a fast-growing sport for all ages across the country the courts will also open fundraising avenues for Achievement Center students through working with tournaments at the site.
“This is a chance to bring this campus back to life,” said Savage.
Monroe Academy opened in 1966 and operated until July 31, 2009, educating and influencing students and families throughout those years. Many of its graduates are now in leadership positions in Monroe County and Central Georgia.
The plan for the eight pickleball courts includes options for lighting with poles and high-output LED fixtures for $52,000 and for removing the driveway and repaving for $15,000. The Rotary Club will forego these options, but they are goals for future fundraising.
As well as tournaments, there are fundraising opportunities through signs near the courts. Rotary asked if it could paint the Rotary wheel logo and its motto, “Service above self,” on the wall near the courts. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said there would likely also be the option of painting the Rotary wheel and name on the courts themselves.
The contract calls for Monroe County Schools to retain ownership of the courts and when the renovation is completed to take over upkeep and maintenance and carry liability insurance on them. If lights are later installed, the school system will provide electricity for the lighting. School system attorney Ben Vaughn said he reviewed the contract with the Rotary Club and expressed no reservations about it. The terms of the agreement are for two years.