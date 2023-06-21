Eight new pickleball courts are coming to Monroe County. In a partnership agreement between Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club and Monroe County Schools signed on June 13, the Rotary Club will finance the renovation of three tennis courts at Monroe County Achievement Center, 433 Highway 41S, Forsyth into eight pickleball courts through resurfacing and fencing. 

The courts were built as part of the 28-acre Monroe Academy campus, which was bought by Monroe County Schools after Monroe Academy closed July 31, 2009. The Rotary Club obtained a bid from Signature Tennis Courts of Woodstock, the company that recently completed renovation of the tennis courts at Mary Persons, to renovate the tennis courts into pickleball courts for $128,000. Monroe County Schools facilities director Roger Onstott will oversee the project. 