Casey Fleckenstein & Ashley Cleaver

Pictured are Casey Fleckenstein, left, and Ashley Cleaver of Monroe County Hospital

On June 1 at the Rotary Club of Forsyth meeting, Ashley Cleaver, Foundational and Community Outreach Liaison, along with Casey Fleckenstein, RN, Director of Patient Services at Monroe County Hospital, urged community members to allocate their Georgia state tax to the hospital through the Georgia Heart Fund program. This program allows taxpayers to direct their state taxes to a rural hospital of their choice, regardless of their county of residence.

Beverly Savage, President of the Rotary Club, suggested that Cleaver hold a physical meeting in January to guide interested individuals step by step on how to allocate their tax dollars. This hands-on approach aims to make the process more accessible and ensure that supporters can take full advantage of the program.