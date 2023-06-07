On June 1 at the Rotary Club of Forsyth meeting, Ashley Cleaver, Foundational and Community Outreach Liaison, along with Casey Fleckenstein, RN, Director of Patient Services at Monroe County Hospital, urged community members to allocate their Georgia state tax to the hospital through the Georgia Heart Fund program. This program allows taxpayers to direct their state taxes to a rural hospital of their choice, regardless of their county of residence.
Beverly Savage, President of the Rotary Club, suggested that Cleaver hold a physical meeting in January to guide interested individuals step by step on how to allocate their tax dollars. This hands-on approach aims to make the process more accessible and ensure that supporters can take full advantage of the program.
One option highlighted during the presentation was the ability to pre-pay donations. By donating a larger sum, such as $5,000, individuals can receive a 100 percent tax credit through the program. This innovative feature offers an incentive for community members to contribute and support the hospital's efforts.
Casey Fleckenstein expressed enthusiasm for the Georgia Heart Fund program, emphasizing its potential to provide the hospital with an equipment improvement savings account. These funds would be used strategically to enhance the hospital's assets and improve its facilities, allowing Monroe County Hospital to better serve the community's evolving healthcare needs.
Monroe County Hospital has experienced rapid growth in recent years, reflecting the increasing demand for its services. Monroe County hospital operates around the clock, providing care to an average of 20 patients daily. This increases needs, such as 24/7 Lab and ER services. More information can be found at Services - Monroe County Hospital (monroehospital.org) .By encouraging taxpayers to contribute to the Georgia Heart Fund program, the hospital aims to secure the necessary resources to continue providing state-of-the-art medical care and support the well-being of the entire Monroe County community.
By coming together and actively supporting the hospital's endeavors, the community can play a vital role in fostering a thriving healthcare environment for all residents.
The Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club meets at The Fox City Brewing Company on Thursdays at noon and invites people who are interested to attend as guests.