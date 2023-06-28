Speakers at Rotary on Thursday, June 22 were Rebekah and Jonathan Wright, owners of Happy Campers Pet Lodge in Bolingbroke. Before moving to Georgia, they lived in Florida. Rebekah worked as a pre-K teacher, and Jonathan worked with hurricane impact glass after selling exotic cars.
Jonathan and Rebekah very much enjoy animals. They currently own six dogs, as well as rabbits and sugar gliders. Before buying Happy Campers Pet Lodge (previously Kottage Kennels & Suites) in December 2021, they also spent eight years of summers, holidays and weekends working for a friend's dog boarding kennel. They have a history of volunteering, fostering, rehabbing and rehoming various animals in need.
Happy Campers Pet Lodge is booked solid for the summer months, and Rebekah and Jonathan have big plans so that they can expand beyond their current services to 4,000 clients. They already offer both daycare and overnight boarding for dogs, with a facility that boasts 20 climate-controlled indoor-outdoor spaces (the covered outdoor space is covered in canine grass that can be regularly cleaned). They plan to add another building so that they can host more community pets.
Rebecca shared that the services covered by their all-inclusive pricing can be explored at https://www.happycamperspetlodge.com/. She and Jonathan also offer pet bathing services. Their vision for the future includes a walking trail, pet transportation, and pet training services.
The Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club meets at The Fox City Brewing Company on Thursdays at noon and invites people who are interested to attend as a guest to one of the meetings.
(Article and photo courtesy of Matt Harner)