Happy campers

Pictured are, left to right, Rotarian Ashley Childers, Rebekah Wright, Jonathan Wright,

Speakers at Rotary on Thursday, June 22 were Rebekah and Jonathan Wright, owners of Happy Campers Pet Lodge in Bolingbroke. Before moving to Georgia, they lived in Florida. Rebekah worked as a pre-K teacher, and Jonathan worked with hurricane impact glass after selling exotic cars.

Jonathan and Rebekah very much enjoy animals. They currently own six dogs, as well as rabbits and sugar gliders. Before buying Happy Campers Pet Lodge (previously Kottage Kennels & Suites) in December 2021, they also spent eight years of summers, holidays and weekends working for a friend's dog boarding kennel. They have a history of volunteering, fostering, rehabbing and rehoming various animals in need. 