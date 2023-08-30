At the Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club meeting on Aug. 17, members learned of the inspiring journey of fellow Rotarian, Matt Harner. Matt represents PrimePoint Mortgage in Forsyth. Hailing from Toccoa, Harner's life has been an adventure as he traveled the world alongside his missionary parents.
Transitioning from a career in sales to mortgage loan origination, Harner's motivation was to make a meaningful impact on people's lives. His strength lies in his extensive network of lenders. This diversity provides clients with tailored solutions to their unique financial situations, which is particularly valuable in the mortgage lending landscape. Harner's approach minimizes the impact on clients' credit scores, as they typically only need to be accessed once during the loan application process.