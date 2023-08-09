early voting

Monroe County commissioner Eddie Rowland says voters lack privacy when early voting in the county administration building.

Monroe County commissioner Eddie Rowland is asking commissioners to consider moving early voting to the Monroe County Clubhouse.

Rowland said having early voting in the lobby of the county administration annex, where it has been for years, leaves voters without much privacy. He said that onlookers on the second or third floor can look down and see how voters are voting.