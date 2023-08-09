Monroe County commissioner Eddie Rowland is asking commissioners to consider moving early voting to the Monroe County Clubhouse.
Rowland said having early voting in the lobby of the county administration annex, where it has been for years, leaves voters without much privacy. He said that onlookers on the second or third floor can look down and see how voters are voting.
“It’s not a good situation,” said Rowland. He also said it gets crowded as people come in to pay taxes while people are voting.
While the county doesn’t own the Monroe County Clubhouse, it did build the building for the civic group that owns it. That’s because it tore down their existing building to construct the new county administration over a decade ago. The county also pays the insurance and utilities on the building, said Rowland.
The building is reportedly managed for reservations by Priscilla Doster. Rowland said he'll approach Doster about the idea, which he said county elections superintendent Kaye Warren supports.