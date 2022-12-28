Roy Watts

The most powerful coal-fired power plant in North America, Plant Scherer, sits in Monroe County. It is fitting that the most powerful plant would receive its fuel from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, home of the largest coal mine in the world with around 1.9 billion tons of probable reserves. The coal which is used to heat the boilers up to 2,372–2,912 °F is delivered by Norfolk Southern trains with up to 135 cars. The cars are unloaded from the bottom and do not stop as they move over the unloading trestle. It takes about 90 minutes for a car to empty.

Lifetime Monroe Countian Roy Watts’ job as an employee for Georgia Power is to monitor the crushed coal as it travels around 200’ to the boilers. He has held his current position for three years after working at the plant for 14 years as a contractor inspecting welding joints. He says the best part of the job is the money. The worst is when it rains, and the coal gets jammed in the chute.