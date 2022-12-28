The most powerful coal-fired power plant in North America, Plant Scherer, sits in Monroe County. It is fitting that the most powerful plant would receive its fuel from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, home of the largest coal mine in the world with around 1.9 billion tons of probable reserves. The coal which is used to heat the boilers up to 2,372–2,912 °F is delivered by Norfolk Southern trains with up to 135 cars. The cars are unloaded from the bottom and do not stop as they move over the unloading trestle. It takes about 90 minutes for a car to empty.
Lifetime Monroe Countian Roy Watts’ job as an employee for Georgia Power is to monitor the crushed coal as it travels around 200’ to the boilers. He has held his current position for three years after working at the plant for 14 years as a contractor inspecting welding joints. He says the best part of the job is the money. The worst is when it rains, and the coal gets jammed in the chute.
Roy’s first job as a kid was working for Jack Pitman at the Chevron Station on Juliette Road at the age of 16 pumping gas, changing oil and mounting tires back in the days of full-service gas stations. He began changing and repairing tractor-trailer tires as a part-time job, a business he still has.
A fully inflated tractor-trailer tire weighs 250 pounds, nothing for the young teenager who played football at Mary Persons as a left guard under Dan Pitts who “kicked his butt.” Also, while at Mary Persons, he met his wife, Lynn, and they were married in 1988. Lynn recently retired from the Bibb County Health Department after 30 years of service.
Roy and Lynn have two children, Daulton and Christy, and two grandchildren, Emilee, and Carly. They live in a house they built in 1995 on Lee King Road with a cat named Casper.
When asked about his advice for young kids, Roy said, “If you want to have anything, get out and work for it. Get off your butt and go to work. The government may take care of you, but you’ll never have anything. Not in the end.”
