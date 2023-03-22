Rock Springs Christian Academy recognizes its 2023 GAPPS (Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools) Literary Meet regional competition participants Kitty Westbury of Forsyth “Argumentative Essay,” Adah Christopher “Rhetorical Analysis Essay,” and Michelle Turner “Personal Essay.”
Both Christopher and Turner were selected as essay finalists in their respective categories and advanced to the state championship, which was held on March 10 at Mikado Baptist Church in Macon for Class A schools.