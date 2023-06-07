Russellville Baptist Church in Forsyth happily announces its new pastor, Rev. Bill Wilson.
“I kicked the can down the road for a while,” Wilson says as he describes his call to the pulpit. “My father and my twin brother were both pastors, and I wasn’t sure that’s what I wanted to do. But eventually, I realized my calling was in the ministry.”
Wilson leaves a career in the corporate world to join Russellville, but the move is a culmination of decades spent working in the church. Though a Georgia native, Rev. Wilson and his family have lived in many states. After serving on a church plant team in Missouri, they returned to Georgia in 2018. He worked his corporate job while also ministering as Worship Director at Trinity Baptist Church in Thomaston for the last three years.
“Even when I was leading worship, I couldn’t help myself from preaching a little,” he says, with a chuckle. “That’s one way I knew I was called to pastor.”
He was ordained in October 2022. He and his family, wife Nancy and son Garner, are eager to join Russellville. When asked his goals at the church, he simply says, “I want to introduce people to Jesus and make disciples.”
He will lead his first service as pastor at Russellville Baptist Church on Sunday, June 18. All are invited to join the church in worship and fellowship at 111 Russellville Road in Forsyth at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Russellville Baptist Church Facebook page.