While Sunday was a wash out, organizers say the 36th Annual Forsythia Festival drew the largest one-day crowd ever on a sun-splashed Saturday.
“All the vendors and patrons were happy,” said Rebecca Stone of the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. “It was the biggest crowd ever.”
Stone said vendors told them that Forsythia is the best festival they attend because of the chamber’s hospitality, complete with goodie bags and golf cart rides to and from parking areas. “They all want to come back next year,” said Stone.
Having sold out of vendor spaces this year, Stone said she hopes next year to expand the Festival’s footprint, likely by extending vendor booths down Morse Street where Bank of Dudley is building.
Organizers do have a new challenge looming due to Forsyth’s growth. Developers plan to build new office space and lofts on Jackson Street next to Lee’s Haircutting, which may require finding new space for the Kids Zone. But that’s next year’s worries. For now, organizers are celebrating a great Saturday, even if Sunday’s storms requiring cancellation that day.