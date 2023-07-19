The Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply store in Bolingbroke has a new manager familiar to many, Forsyth native TJ Sauls.
Sauls graduated in May from the University of Georgia with a degree in agri-business and said he is thrilled to return to his hometown.
“I always wanted to come home and work here,” said Sauls, a 2018 graduate of Mary Persons.
The son of Teddy and Cindy Sauls, TJ worked at Country Oaks in 2019-20, during COVID. He said at the time, he didn’t think of the store as a possible career. But after graduating, Country Oaks offered him the manager’s position.
“I have loved it,” said Sauls, noting he even gets to bring his yellow lab Finn to work with him sometimes.
Owned by Butch and Connie Copelan and Beth Vaughn, Sauls said Country Oaks is best known for its feed for cattle and horses for farms in north Bibb and South Monroe counties. Sauls said more people in Middle Georgia are entering the market, raising cows and horses, so they stay busy. Like everything else, inflation has hammered farmers with higher feed prices, but Sauls said their customers have been super gracious in understanding the macroeconomics of the situation.
Celebrating its 15th year in Bolingbroke, Sauls said Country Oaks has succeeded because of its hometown service including in-house delivery to area farms.
“People like the experience of seeing a friendly face,” said Sauls. “And they like being able to come and get what they need quickly.”
Country Oaks also sells lots of propane gas and tanks. Sauls oversees about 7 employees. Country Oaks also has stores in Barnesville and Monticello.
And if Country Oaks doesn’t have what customers need, they’ll work quickly to find it, said Sauls.
As they celebrate their 15th birthday this year, Sauls said the store is adding new lines of cool clothing, coolers and even Bluetooth speakers for outdoor living. The store is growing even as Bolingbroke grows, with the newish Blanche Meats next door and other new ventures popping up in Monroe County’s most charming village.
Stay tuned for more information about those 15th birthday plans.
When he’s not working, Sauls enjoys playing golf, fishing and hunting, and hanging out with his girlfriend Abbie Davis and his dog Finn.
For more information call Country Oaks at 478-992-6995.