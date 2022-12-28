It’s not often I turn this valuable real estate over to someone else. But I read the following column in the past week, and it was too good not to share with you, dear reader. Our beloved country is in deep trouble. Given how powerless we often are at the national level, John Daniel Davidson says it’s time for conservatives and Christians to focus their attention on their own communities. I agree. Monroe County has done that recently by giving conservatives a majority on the school board. There are other ways too. How will you get involved to help revive America and Monroe County? - Will Davis

One of the things I get asked from time to time by readers is, what can ordinary people on the right, Christians and conservatives, do to help save the country — besides voting on Election Day?