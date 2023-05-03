Monroe County Board of Education held a called meeting on Tuesday, April 25 to approve personnel for the 2023-24 school year. After a 50-minute closed door session, the board, with all seven members present, approved contracts for returning certified employees as well as approving new personnel actions recommended by school administrators.

In addition to board member, assistant superintendents Alicia Elder and Dr. Jim Finch and BOE local attorney Natalie Sundeen were included in the closed door session.