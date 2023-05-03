Monroe County Board of Education held a called meeting on Tuesday, April 25 to approve personnel for the 2023-24 school year. After a 50-minute closed door session, the board, with all seven members present, approved contracts for returning certified employees as well as approving new personnel actions recommended by school administrators.
In addition to board member, assistant superintendents Alicia Elder and Dr. Jim Finch and BOE local attorney Natalie Sundeen were included in the closed door session.
In approving contracts for returning certified employees, three individuals were voted on separately because of their relationship with a school board member, which necessitated that board member abstain. Those are Laurie Pippin at Monroe County Achievement Center, wife of Stuart Pippin; Jessica Price at Hubbard Elementary, sister of Dr. Jeremy Goodwin; and Katherine Fletcher at Hubbard Elementary at Hubbard Elementary, daughter of Dr. Priscilla Fletcher.
Board member Greg Head said that he wished to abstain on renewing Price’s contract and board member Eva Bilderback voted against for a 4-2-1 vote. Votes on Pippin and Fletcher were both 6-1-0.
Head asked that Amanda Turner be removed from the retiring certified employee list and voted on separately. The motion to do so was defeated, 4-3, with Pippin, Doster, Sherrye Battle and Goodwin against voting on Turner separately and Head, Bilderback and Robert Jenkins in favor of voting on her separately.
Other personnel actions were approved unanimously, 7-0. They included accepting the resignations effective May 26 of teachers Asia Buckner (T.G. Scott Elementary) and Michael Johnson (Mary Persons) and approving changes of position for Tyeisha Colley from a teacher at Mary Persons to a teacher at T.G. Scott effective July 26 and for Michael Day from a bus driver trainee to a bus driver effective May 2.
The board approved hiring six new employees effective July 26. Five of them will be teachers at Mary Persons: Dallas Hall, John Swain, Tamontray Tucker and Chris Wade. Jamie Calloway will be a paraprofessional at Mary Persons, and Tracey Yates will be a teacher at T.G. Scott Elementary.