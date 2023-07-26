At its meeting on Tuesday, July 18, Monroe County Board of Education approved hiring nine new employees, including a new assistant superintendent.
Lance Rackley, who was present at the meeting, was named the new assistant superintendent for personnel and operations. He is filling the position Dr. Jim Finch held before he was promoted to superintendent. Rackley is the principal of Jones County High School and will start at Monroe County Schools on July 24.
Tyler Skelton was hired as a teacher at Hubbard Elementary. Terricka Childress was hired as a paraprofessional at Monroe County Achievement Center, Jadziah Ogletree as a paraprofessional at Hubbard Elementary, and Patricia Walkup as a paraprofessional at T.G. Scott Elementary. Walter Ellison was hired as a community coach at Mary Persons.
Danny Dial, Jimmy Haralson and John Johnson were hired as bus drivers and Kimberly Massey as a bus driver trainee. Joel Cates moved from lead bus driver to transportation routing specialist, and Fonda Anderson moved from lead bus driver to bus driver. Katrina High moved from T.G. Scott nutrition program assistant to K.B. Sutton custodian. Benjamin Stevens moved from MPFC assistant manager to nutrition manager at T.G. Scott. Alexandra Lamping moved from teacher at Hubbard Elementary to instructional coach at K.B. Sutton.
Three resignations were accepted, and three people declined positions offered to them. Virginia Gregory resigned as a bus driver, Kayla Ritenour resigned as a paraprofessional at Monroe County Middle School and Alissa Wells resigned as school nurse at Mary Persons. Rhonda Grizzard will retire as registrar at Monroe County Middle School effective Dec. 19.
On July 20, the Monroe County Schools website showed nine positions available, but the postings didn’t reflect the personnel actions from July 18.