Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman spoke to the new Monroe County Schools teachers and paraprofessionals on the last day of their three-day orientation on Friday, July 20. Freeman introduced five of the deputies who are assigned to Monroe County Schools as School Resource Officers (SROs) for the 2023-24 school year.
The officers had been in law enforcement for about 4-9 years and had worked for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office from about one to five years. One SRO and the SRO supervisor were out of town during the presentation. Freeman explained that the SROs are full deputies, with all the training and equipment of deputies. When school isn’t in session they are assigned to patrol and other duties. Freeman explained that this is in contrast to some school systems that hire their own security force rather than regular law enforcement officers.
In introducing Freeman, Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch said that Monroe County Schools receive a level of service from law enforcement not seen in other school districts. Finch noted that Forsyth is the safety capital of Georgia and school system employees should feel very safe. Finch reminded the new employees that it is their responsibility to never engage in social media with students, which is a policy that can help to keep them safe.
Freeman said that Monroe County has had deputies in its schools for about 20 years. He said that when he went before the Board of Education to add another deputy, he found the board receptive.
“Kudos to the board for believing in safety,” said Freeman.
He gave the school employees tips on what to watch for to spot a potential gunman in school. He urged the employees to report any suspicions.
“We have fine officers, but we can’t be everywhere,” he said. “Err on the side of caution.”
Freeman said the Sheriff’s Office takes threats seriously and asked the school employees to report anything they hear that might be a safety concern. He said that the school system actually has more authority to search for a weapon on campus than law enforcement does.