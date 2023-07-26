Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman spoke to the new Monroe County Schools teachers and paraprofessionals on the last day of their three-day orientation on Friday, July 20. Freeman introduced five of the deputies who are assigned to Monroe County Schools as School Resource Officers (SROs) for the 2023-24 school year. 

The officers had been in law enforcement for about 4-9 years and had worked for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office from about one to five years. One SRO and the SRO supervisor were out of town during the presentation. Freeman explained that the SROs are full deputies, with all the training and equipment of deputies. When school isn’t in session they are assigned to patrol and other duties. Freeman explained that this is in contrast to some school systems that hire their own security force rather than regular law enforcement officers. 