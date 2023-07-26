At its July 18 meeting Monroe County Board of Education heard an update on the seven facilities projects currently underway at Monroe County Schools. The board reviewed drawings for expanding the football stadium. 

Expansion of the stadium is part of two projects being done in tandem: work on the field house and the field. Board members requested visual renderings of the field house and field projects at its June 13 meeting. The work is being done on the north end of the stadium in conjunction with work on the new College & Career Academy and freshman campus. 