At its July 18 meeting Monroe County Board of Education heard an update on the seven facilities projects currently underway at Monroe County Schools. The board reviewed drawings for expanding the football stadium.
Expansion of the stadium is part of two projects being done in tandem: work on the field house and the field. Board members requested visual renderings of the field house and field projects at its June 13 meeting. The work is being done on the north end of the stadium in conjunction with work on the new College & Career Academy and freshman campus.
Work on the field house and field will be funded by ESPLOST. A cost estimate has not been been given because the guidelines for bids are still being developed.
As plans are developed, the plans must consider the safety issue of how close the stadium is to the field. Without shifting buildings there is only about 7 yards to work with. The new field house will be two stories to maximize the available space. The drawing for the field house was approved by the board at its June 13 meeting. The football fieldhouse project is about 20 percent complete.
The facilities report showed the $25 million College & Career Academy and freshman campus as 15 percent complete, with no completion date available, yet. The interior spaces have been designed and will be sent to the state for comments. Monroe County Schools is applying for $1,004,062 in Capital Outlay Dollars, which would cover 12 regular classrooms and four science labs.
The other facilities project on the Mary Persons campus is improvements to the baseball/tennis facilities, including restrooms and enclosure of the batting cage. It is hoped this work will be completed for the 2024 spring season. The board approved accepting the low bid of $367,420 at the June 13 meeting. The project is funded by ESPLOST. Surveyors have staked out the new bathrooms, and the coordination of subcontractors has begun. The project is considered 30 percent complete.
Bids were opened on July 14 on the project to deal with erosion at the Hubbard Elementary campus. ESPLOST funds of about $465,025 are expected to be used on this project, which is considered only 10 percent complete.
The project to improve the entrance to T.G. Scott Elementary is still being studied. Architect Don Carter is preparing preliminary drawings for review. Dr. Mike Hickman recalled that the school system was responsible for most of the cost in improving the entrance to K.B. Sutton Elementary, and Monroe County Schools facility director Roger Onstott agreed that much of the work will probably need to be on school property where the T.G. Scott Elementary deceleration lane is. The project will be funded by ESPLOST.
The last facilities project is the renovation of tennis courts into pickle ball courts near Monroe County Achievement Center. This $128,000 project proposed and funded by Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club is awaiting a Memorandum of Understanding between Monroe County Schools and the Rotary Club.