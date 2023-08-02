Last month a group of Bolingbroke and Monroe County residents had “an experience of a lifetime.” Four adults and seven teenage Boy Scouts travelled to New Mexico for their Philmont experience.
I discovered that Monroe County's Troop 51 was going to Philmont from my neighbors, Pat and Misty Rhodes. Back in the spring and summer of 2022, I saw them walking through our neighborhood wearing backpacks. I assumed they were preparing for a backpacking trip to the north Georgia mountains. Well, after the third or fourth time seeing them out walking with full packs, I stopped and asked what they were doing. That’s when they told me that Troop 51, of which their son, Adam, is a member, had secured a 2023 slot to Philmont Scout Ranch.
Philmont is a ranch in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a subrange of the Rocky Mountains, in Colfax County, New Mexico, just below Colorado. The ranch is huge; at 140,000-plus acres, it is one of the largest youth camps/ranches in the world. It has mountains, prairies and meadows, lakes and streams, and all variety of wildlife. The ranch was donated, in the 1930’s, to the Boy Scouts by Waite Phillips (of the Phillips Petroleum Company fortune). During the season (June to August), roughly 24,000 Scouts and adult leaders get their Philmont experience supported by about 1,200 staff, mostly volunteers.
For Scouts, the standard Philmont experience is a 12-day stay of which 10 days are spent out in the back country, hiking 60-plus miles from one remote, primitive campsite to the next primitive campsite, sleeping on the ground trying not to get injured. Translation – you carry everything you’ll need, for the next 10 days, on your back - backpack, tent, sleeping bag, clothes, cooking equipment, fuel, food and water, etc. And if someone gets injured, you manually carry them out on a litter. The average hike is around five or six miles per day with a long 14-mile hike on the last day back to basecamp. Six miles might not sound like much; and it isn’t if walking on level ground, at sea level, and not carrying any equipment.
The terrain and elevation is what makes Philmont a challenge – up and down from 6,500 feet (basecamp) to more than 12,000 feet (Mount Baldy), over boulders and logs, steep climbs and steep descents, carrying 50-plus pounds of gear, sweating and bleeding, getting rained on, and getting bitten by all kinds of bugs and stingy critters. Oh, and when it’s time to do your “business,” go at least 100 feet off the trail, dig a small cat-hole, and properly bury everything. As several of the adults told me, you can do all the physical conditioning you want here in Georgia and walk around with a backpack, but you can’t replicate elevation (and lack of oxygen). The elevation “kicks your butt.” Upon his return to Bolingbroke, I asked Rhodes how Philmont was. His first two words were “tiring, exhausting.”
When a crew arrives at Philmont they’re greeted by the staff, assigned tents, evaluated by medical personnel to insure everyone is fit for 10 strenuous days of back country hiking (adults are evaluated to insure they meet height-weight requirements), and their equipment is checked by staff rangers. The next day, the crew starts out on the trail to Camp 1. After that, each day is the same but different. The camp routines are the same – establish camp with tents in one area, food prep and eating in another, and bear-proof food storage in yet another. Sanitation includes proper food preparation, gathering and purifying water, personal hygiene, and toilets is highly stressed. The morning routine of breaking camp and packing up is the same.
The differences come at each individual camp and the different locations. Some camps are primitive with no facilities and no other crews nearby. Other camps are staffed by rangers who conduct programmed activities and training. At one camp, after setting up, the Scouts participated in rock climbing and rappelling. Another camp offered horseback riding, a chuck wagon dinner, and campfire. Another camp had a nearby lake that allowed the boys to do some fishing while another camp offered gold panning, geology, and blacksmithing. Each crew chooses their own itinerary and where they want to camp. Troop 51 picked a “challenging” schedule based largely upon activities and programs offered at the various campsites.
Philmont is designed to be a youth experience. The boys make all decisions. They elect a Crew Leader, a Chaplain’s Aide, and a Wilderness Pledge Guia (WPG). The WPG insures the crew understands wilderness conservation and “leave no trace” camping principles. The adults tag along (drug along might be more accurate) to provide supervision, and get involved only if absolutely necessary. When Waite Phillips donated the land to the Boy Scouts, he did so with the following stipulation “for the purpose of perpetuating faith, self-reliance, integrity, and freedom – principles used to build this great country by the American pioneer.”
Over the past week, I talked to most of the Scouts and adults who participated. I asked each what was their high and low point of the trip. Each boy immediately responded that their highpoint was the mountains and the broad vistas. Ben Schmidt, 16, said he could see the Earth’s curvature from the summit of Mt. Phillips (11,742’). Nathan Colley, the youngest at age 14, said the photos didn’t do justice to the views. “Incredible” was the one-word description used by Nathan and Jackson Roller of the view from the Tooth-of-Time mountain summit. Roller, 16, said that Philmont was a “once in a lifetime experience.” Jack Dunwody, 15 and Crew Leader, said his highpoint was being on top of the Tooth-of-Time with his father, Gene. The other Scouts who went were Eason Farmer, Adam Rhodes and Hunter Dorn. Additionally, each Scout said they were challenged in a good way – physically they carried heavy packs for miles that pushed them mentally to endure pain and overcome hardships - lessons that will serve them well throughout life.
As tough and challenging as it was for the boys, it was even more so for the adult supervisors. As mentioned, Pat and Misty Rhodes spent a year-plus getting in shape. So did Lisa Farmer and Gene Dunwody, both over age 55. However, all were especially motivated knowing the unique experience they would be accomplishing this adventure with their sons. A hat tip to Dunwody; he did Philmont as a Scout back in 1978, again in 2004 with his 33-year old son, Cody, and third time with Jack. Dunwody worked hard to lose weight to make the height-weight standard. In the end, despite all their aches, pains, groans, and months of preparation, everyone agreed – the Philmont experience is “once in a lifetime” and will bond them forever.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.