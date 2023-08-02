Forsyth’s Philmont Crew

Forsyth’s Philmont Crew, backrow (left to right): Misty Rhodes, Pat Rhodes, Adam Rhodes, Ben Schmidt, Eason Farmer, Lisa Farmer, and Gene Dunwody. Seated: Hunter Dorn, Nathan Colley, Daniel - Philmont Ranger, Jack Dunwody, Jackson Roller.

Last month a group of Bolingbroke and Monroe County residents had “an experience of a lifetime.”  Four adults and seven teenage Boy Scouts travelled to New Mexico for their Philmont experience.

I discovered that Monroe County's Troop 51 was going to Philmont from my neighbors, Pat and Misty Rhodes. Back in the spring and summer of 2022, I saw them walking through our neighborhood wearing backpacks. I assumed they were preparing for a backpacking trip to the north Georgia mountains. Well, after the third or fourth time seeing them out walking with full packs, I stopped and asked what they were doing. That’s when they told me that Troop 51, of which their son, Adam, is a member, had secured a 2023 slot to Philmont Scout Ranch.