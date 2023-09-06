The city of Forsyth is getting ready for a big Birthday Bash on Sept. 22-24 as it turns 200 years old. A busy group of citizens known as the Bicentennial Committee have been working hard to plan meaningful activities and events to celebrate the milestone. There is a car show, musical events, tethered hot air balloon rides, games, a time capsule, a festival and fireworks coming soon.

A huge salute to the history of Forsyth that is already available to view is the Photo Tour in the lobby of Forsyth city hall at 23 East Main Street. There are pictures of many of the historic locations in the city, with the earliest probably being the Forsyth United Methodist Church in 1899. 