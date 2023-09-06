The city of Forsyth is getting ready for a big Birthday Bash on Sept. 22-24 as it turns 200 years old. A busy group of citizens known as the Bicentennial Committee have been working hard to plan meaningful activities and events to celebrate the milestone. There is a car show, musical events, tethered hot air balloon rides, games, a time capsule, a festival and fireworks coming soon.
A huge salute to the history of Forsyth that is already available to view is the Photo Tour in the lobby of Forsyth city hall at 23 East Main Street. There are pictures of many of the historic locations in the city, with the earliest probably being the Forsyth United Methodist Church in 1899.
The wall facing the front of city hall holds 49 photos that were chosen to represent Forsyth’s 200 years of growth and change. The committee went through hundreds of photographs and decided to focus on locations, since they hold memories shared by all who pass by them. Gilda Stanbery said the committee quickly decided not to include pictures of people because so many thousands of people have made a difference in Forsyth over its 200-year history.
Clarisse Durden, Winifred Berry, Ralph Bass, Herbert Gantt and Stanbery donated many hours to going through the archives of the Monroe County Historical Society and selecting representative and meaningful pictures of places in Forsyth. Stanbery said they regretted that they could only go back so far since no photos were available when Forsyth became a city in 1838.
One of the oldest photographs is of the construction of Forsyth’s first Post Office building in about 1910. There are street scenes from the early 1900’s that show a recognizable but very different downtown Forsyth. There is Banks Stephens, Forsyth’s first public school, which stood where Farmers Furniture now is, and the old jail, which is now the site of Monroe County Library. There is a picture of the Bittick Ford Station that once stood at the place where city hall and the Photo Tour can now be found.
Each of the photos in the Photo Tour includes a description of the picture. All of the mounted photos are copies of the originals. Stanbery said the Photo Tour shows the evolution of some of the landmark buildings. Some of the landmarks, like the Rose Theater and some of the churches, moved from one place in town to another.
“We tried to be sensitive to the story-telling aspects of the photos,” said Stanbery.
“There is a lot of history all around us,” said Durden. “Some of it is less known and some ties Forsyth to national events.”
The Photo Tour is available for viewing any time that City Hall is open, which is normally 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Facebook page is periodically spotlighting pictures from the collection.
Another special offering to celebrate the Bicentennial year is weekly Fun Facts about Forsyth’s history by Ralph Bass. The Facts, which are up to #29 this week, are published each week in the Reporter’s community section and are also featured on the CVB Facebook page.
The big Bicentennial events begin on Saturday, Sept. 16 with the Cruise-In Bradley’s Angels Fall Car Show at the Monroe County Board of Education lot at 25 Brooklyn Avenue from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Birthday Party begins on Friday evening, Sept. 22 with a Retro Music Fest followed by the festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, which will include tethered hot air balloon rides and fireworks.
The finale will be the burying of a time capsule on Dec. 9 under the legacy tree near city hall that was planted during Monroe County’s bicentennial. Everyone is invited to write letters to the future to be included in the time capsule.
Stanbery said that she hopes the Photo Tour will draw people to Forsyth’s new city hall and will start conversations about where Forsyth has been, starting with city limits one mile in each direction from the courthouse, and where it is poised to go. The Bicentennial committee hopes the celebration will make new memories that people will recall fondly in the future.