Selina Whitman Wolfe

There wasn’t a hospital in Forsyth when Selina Whitman Wolfe was born so her father Alton Whitman had to rush his wife Betty Slaughter Whitman to Thomaston to give birth to their only daughter. Selina attended Banks Stephens Elementary School and later Mary Persons High School.

She got her first job at 16 years old working behind the counter at Wendy’s. That’s where she learned she loved working with people. She later began working with her future husband, Tim Wolfe, in his cable TV business. Tim worked outside while Selina took care of installations inside. Once the business got big, Tim started hiring employees and Selina moved on to paperwork.