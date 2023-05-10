There wasn’t a hospital in Forsyth when Selina Whitman Wolfe was born so her father Alton Whitman had to rush his wife Betty Slaughter Whitman to Thomaston to give birth to their only daughter. Selina attended Banks Stephens Elementary School and later Mary Persons High School.
She got her first job at 16 years old working behind the counter at Wendy’s. That’s where she learned she loved working with people. She later began working with her future husband, Tim Wolfe, in his cable TV business. Tim worked outside while Selina took care of installations inside. Once the business got big, Tim started hiring employees and Selina moved on to paperwork.
After over 25 years of marriage, Selina and Tim decided to go their separate ways but have always remained good friends. They have three children, Cole, Austin, and Cheyanne who will graduate from high school this year.
When her first son was born, she immediately became a stay-at-home mom. Selina said, “I’ve never trusted anyone with my babies.” So much so that she couldn’t find it in herself to just drop them off at K.B. Sutton Elementary School. Instead of leaving her child with a stranger, she would do volunteer work around the school all day. She said she just couldn’t leave.
One day someone suggested that she apply for a substitute teacher position. After all, she was there all day anyway. Selina wound up teaching at all the schools in Monroe County.
To supplement her income, she worked part-time cleaning homes and businesses. In 2020 the schools shut down and suddenly she was no longer needed as a substitute teacher, and she started accepting more clients in her cleaning business. By the time school students were allowed to return to the classrooms, she had so much work she had to turn down the offer to go back to teaching.
She stays busy with seven weekly clients and 15 regulars along with many pop-ins. You can contact Selina’s Cleaning Service at 478-994-4101.
Selina wants to tell this year’s graduating class: “You can make it on your own. You don’t need any help from anyone. You’ll make it as long as you depend on you.”
