Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy (R-Monroe County) announced that the Leader in Me program will be expanded in Georgia due to a $2.5 million grant he helped secure.
During the 2015-16 school year, two Bibb County schools participated in Leader in Me and the positive outcomes led to expanding the program district-wide in 2018. The positive outcomes in Bibb County led Kennedy to develop an initiative to expand the program in Georgia.
In addition to Bibb County schools, the program will be piloted in Brooks, Catoosa, Clayton, Cobb, Effingham, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Glascock, Gwinnett, Henry, Laurens, Liberty, Lumpkin, Muscogee, Paulding, Stephens, Troup, Turner, Spalding, and Warren Counties. The districts range from rural to suburban to Metro Atlanta.
Kennedy says, “The success of this program is a direct result of our community coming together to improve the lives of children and it is my hope that these communities around our state will benefit in the same way.”
Leader in Me is a nationwide program that started in 1999 and teaches life skills and leadership alongside the academic curriculum. Dr. Muriel Summers, a North Carolina elementary school principal, made a plan to turn around her failing school by using FranklinCovey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.
Summers’s plan led to increased student achievement and enrollment in her school and FranklinCovey created Leader in Me so that other schools could experience the same success.
According to Dr. Curtis Jones, former Bibb County Schools Superintendent and 2019 National Superintendent of the Year, “We talk about what students experience at home and in the community. Leader in Me for us has been something that we had at school that they can take home. We’re finding that students are taking the language of the 7 Habits to their parents, and to their churches, and to their organizations and teams, and that is creating a change I was not anticipating.”
It is not the first time Kennedy has had an initiative that improved the lives of middle Georgians. He won the Senator George Hooks Award, which is nominated and awarded by the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees. Senator Hooks was a supporter of preserving Georgia's history and culture.
His Chief of Staff, Charlie Barrett, says the Senator was approached by the Georgia Trust to help with legislation related to the Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Kennedy was responsible for moving the historic preservation tax credit through to the appropriate finance committee. According to Barrett, Kennedy not only helped House Bill 469 “see the light of day” but also saved it from “sunset,” a predetermined time for the legislation to expire, and was able to extend the historic tax credit through 2027.
Ethiel Garlington of Historic Macon confirmed that Macon is the area that utilizes the most tax credits, and this is due in part to the work of the Historic Macon Foundation. Historic Macon has staff who consult with residential as well as commercial projects on how to utilize the available tax credits. They have consulted on more projects than anyone else in the state.
According to Barrett, this has had a tremendous impact on economic development in Macon. He theorizes that Macon has used the historic preservation tax credit the most because we have a large number of historic buildings that qualify, and the area has a lot of historic significance.
Additionally, the Georgia Trust states that these tax credits increase the number of women and people of color who participate in historic preservation. To receive the tax credit, residential or commercial properties must be on the National or State Register of Historic Places.
Kennedy has impacted economic development in the Macon area and will now impact the lives of school children across the state in addition to those in Macon.