Sen. Kennedy

Sen. Kennedy

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy (R-Monroe County) announced that the Leader in Me program will be expanded in Georgia due to a $2.5 million grant he helped secure. 

During the 2015-16 school year, two Bibb County schools participated in Leader in Me and the positive outcomes led to expanding the program district-wide in 2018. The positive outcomes in Bibb County led Kennedy to develop an initiative to expand the program in Georgia. 