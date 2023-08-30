On Wednesday Aug. 23, students at Vineville Academy led tours of Georgia Department of Education officers, local leaders, and media that showcased their musical talents and the implementation of the Leader in Me program. 

John F. Kennedy, Georgia State Senate President Pro Tempore, recently announced the expansion of the Leader in Me program to 21 additional Georgia counties, due to a $2.5 million grant he helped secure. The counties range from rural to suburban. 