On Wednesday Aug. 23, students at Vineville Academy led tours of Georgia Department of Education officers, local leaders, and media that showcased their musical talents and the implementation of the Leader in Me program.
John F. Kennedy, Georgia State Senate President Pro Tempore, recently announced the expansion of the Leader in Me program to 21 additional Georgia counties, due to a $2.5 million grant he helped secure. The counties range from rural to suburban.
During the 2015-2016 school year, two Bibb County schools piloted the Leader in Me program, and its success led to the expansion to all Bibb County schools. This leadership program teaches 7 Habits, which were presented to tour participants by students.
This program started in 1999 and is based on FranklinCovey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The 7 Habits are as follows: Be proactive; Begin with the end in mind; Put first things first; Think-win-win; Seek first to understand, then to be understood; Synergize; and Sharpen the saw.
Vineville Academy of the Arts is a magnet school for the arts serving PreK through 5th grade. The student body of 498 is exposed to music, dance, art, strings, technology, S.T.E.A.M. and Chinese.
For the program, students performed songs on violins and ukeleles and sang a song called “We are the Future Leaders.” Next, they sorted the audience into groups and led them on tours that showcased the school’s focus on arts as well as the integration of the 7 Habits into the curriculum and culture.
In addition to the music room and dance studio, the tour also visited classrooms from each grade level. Students approached the tour participants to introduce themselves, shake hands and explain how the 7 Habits were a part of their day. A first grade student proudly told the group she was “being proactive.”
After the tour, students returned to classes and Senator Kennedy and the Georgia Department of Education held a press conference.
Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dan Sims said the school system is grateful for a continued partnership with Leader in Me and looks forward to what lies ahead.
Richards Woods, Superintendent of Georgia schools, said that “relationship building is embedded in the 7 steps and students will learn problem solving. Of the grant for the program, he said, “put your money where your treasure is.”
Senator Kennedy said to Superintendent Sims, “What you have done for these children is no accident.” He credited State Representative Robert Dickey with helping him secure the $2.5 million grant. Of the 7 Habits, he said the children are not just reciting it, but actually live it and believe it.
Representative Dickey said he has a vision to eventually put this program in every school in the state. He called Georgia the greatest state to live in and do business in.