The National Society of High School Scholars has selected Mary Persons rising senior Shamon Reese to become a member. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Reese is the son of DeEddria and Quintell Reese of Forsyth and is the oldest of four brothers. Shamon is a member of the Mary Persons football team.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Shamon has demonstrated to achieve this exception level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “Shamon is now a member of a unique community of scholars—a community that represents our very best hope for the future. We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Shamon build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.’