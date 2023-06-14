Shamon Reese

The National Society of High School Scholars has selected Mary Persons rising senior Shamon Reese to become a member. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. 

Reese is the son of DeEddria and Quintell Reese of Forsyth and is the oldest of four brothers. Shamon is a member of the Mary Persons football team.