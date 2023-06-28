Her grandmother’s cooking was the inspiration behind Shequita (Quita) Manson Chapman’s career choice. She was raised by her grandmother, Dollie Manson, and learned firsthand what it takes to create a good Southern meal. Quita has been employed by the Monroe County Hospital Cafeteria at 88 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive for around four years. She was promoted to a supervisory position last November.
Quita was born at the Medical Center in Macon 41 years ago to Mary Jane Maye and Steven Valentine, who was a career Marine. Her mother was a cleaning woman. She became disabled and now lives with Quita, who cares for her.
Quita attended Southeast High School and then went on to study early childhood education at Central Georgia Technical College. She said she is still working on getting her degree because she loves working with kids so much.
Even so, she says cooking is her passion and she doesn’t see leaving the kitchen anytime soon. Ideally, she would like to combine her two interests into one job.
Her first job was at Steak and Shake as a waitress and then later, at Checkers. She moved on to work in the school cafeteria at Matilda Hartley Elementary School in Macon for 20 years.
She says the best part of her job is the people she works with and those she serves. There wasn’t much she could think of when asked what she most disliked about her work. She said the hospital cafeteria has been a huge success with its excellent food and great prices that people of Monroe County appreciate.
She is the mother of two daughters. Tragically she lost Star in 2018; she died at the age of 12 from a stroke to her brain. Her other daughter Yana, an A/B honor student, is currently attending Albany State University as a sophomore while working at Dunkin Donuts.
Quita also raised her sister Danielle who is 19. Quita is a newlywed, married just last year to Coby Chapman. The family pet is a red-nosed Pit Bull called Sugar. In her off time, she likes to work out and sing in the church choir as the choir director of St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
Quita said her words of advice to young people just starting out would be: “Always keep God first. Keep people out of your business. And always believe in yourself!”
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.