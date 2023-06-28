Quita

Quita

Her grandmother’s cooking was the inspiration behind Shequita (Quita) Manson Chapman’s career choice. She was raised by her grandmother, Dollie Manson, and learned firsthand what it takes to create a good Southern meal. Quita has been employed by the Monroe County Hospital Cafeteria at 88 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive for around four years. She was promoted to a supervisory position last November. 

Quita was born at the Medical Center in Macon 41 years ago to Mary Jane Maye and Steven Valentine, who was a career Marine. Her mother was a cleaning woman. She became disabled and now lives with Quita, who cares for her. 