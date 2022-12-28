‘We did our job to the letter’ - Sheriff Brad Freeman
Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman is pushing back against criticism that his deputies gave any special treatment to deputy Charlie Bryson when he was arrested for battery against his wife on Dec. 26.
“We went out there and did our job to the letter of the law,” Freeman told the Reporter.
But a family member of the victim told the Reporter that she thinks deputies are trying to protect one of their own in Charlie Bryson.
A 911 call sent deputies to the Bryson home on Abercrombie Road near Culloden around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26. A witness said that Bryson had been exchanging phone messages with another woman and his wife asked to see his phone. When Bryson resisted and refused to give her his phone, a scuffle ensued and Bryson is accused of grabbing his wife’s wrist to the point she was bruised.
Deputies John Cochran and Chris Sherrell arrived at the scene. After speaking to both parties, they decided to arrest Bryson. He was charged with battery, a misdemeanor, and released on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on a $1,500 bond.
But the wife’s family member told the Reporter that before deputies booked Bryson, Cochran called the wife back to make sure she wanted to press charges. “Are you sure you want to ruin his life,” Bryson asked her, according to this witness.
A family member said it’s more evidence the sheriff’s office was trying to protect its own. The family member said that since he got out jail, Bryson has stayed with Cochran, his co-worker and one of the arresting deputies. Freeman, however, noted that he has no legal standing to tell deputies where they can or cannot spend the night.
“The sheriff’s office has nothing to do with where he stays unless it violates a protective order or bond conditions,” said Freeman.
Family members also complained that after bonding out, Bryson was allowed to return to his home with a deputy escort to get some possessions. The witness said they got no warning, as promised, that he was coming back to the house.
But Sheriff Freeman said the deputy escort is ordered by the judge, and that the MCSO regularly does that when a judge requires it.
Freeman said that Bryson, who’s been with the sheriff’s office for two years, will be on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated. Freeman said he’s asked Lamar County to handle the internal affairs investigation to avoid any conflicts. The criminal charges against Bryson will be sent to district attorney Jonathan Adams’ office to decide whether charges should be added or dropped.
The Brysons have been married for 15 years. Charlie Bryson had earlier served with the White County Sheriff’s Office in Cleveland.