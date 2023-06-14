On Thursday, June 8 Gov. Brian Kemp announced preliminary grant awards totaling more than $83.5 million for 118 projects throughout the state to improve public safety and address law enforcement staffing. Two organizations in Monroe County were recipients of grants.

Monroe County Commissioners and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were awarded $817,050.30 for the “use of camera devices to deter gun violence and solve crimes.” Georgia Public Safety Training Center was awarded $85,800 “for development and implementation of trainings, both live and online, and development of safety resource manuals for Violent Crime Reduction Programs.”