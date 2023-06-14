On Thursday, June 8 Gov. Brian Kemp announced preliminary grant awards totaling more than $83.5 million for 118 projects throughout the state to improve public safety and address law enforcement staffing. Two organizations in Monroe County were recipients of grants.
Monroe County Commissioners and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were awarded $817,050.30 for the “use of camera devices to deter gun violence and solve crimes.” Georgia Public Safety Training Center was awarded $85,800 “for development and implementation of trainings, both live and online, and development of safety resource manuals for Violent Crime Reduction Programs.”
GPSTC was also awarded a second grant for $980,760 for “supplies and equipment for the development and implementation of trainings, both live and online, and development of safety resource manuals.”
"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," said Kemp. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements tokeep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office applied for the grant and was to pay rental fees for 21 Flock cameras for four years, which equates to $210,000. Other items to be covered by the grant are 15 new computers ($46,500), a Nighthawk BTX portable X-ray machine to inspect vehicles ($49,000), 20 new radios, chargers, and headsets ($104,521 and in-car video cameras and body cameras for deputies ($227,880).
Monroe County grant writer Tammy Selman and MCSO Capt. Jarrad Duncan worked together to submit the county’s grant request in November 2022. Selman said the grant will be 100 percent funded by the state and will not require a county match.