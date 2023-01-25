Monroe County investigators rounded up three Forsyth men on charges of selling drugs last Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The first search warrant was executed at the home of Jaquarrius Lyons in Ridgewood Apartments. Inside Lyons’ apartment investigators found over an ounce of Ecstasy, 16 ounces of marijuana and two handguns. Lyons was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Lyons was charged with Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The second search warrant executed was at the home of Kodi Wilson at Union Hill Apartments. As deputies entered they saw Wilson bagging Synthetic Marijuana for sale. Wilson had over an ounce of Synthetic Marijuana. Wilson was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Wilson was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
The third and final search warrant was served at the home of Shamark Wilson, a duplex on Stanley Way. Inside Wilson’s apartment investigators located over 12 grams of suspected Powder Cocaine and Synthetic Marijuana. Wilson was not home at the time but later turned himself into the Monroe County Jail. Shamark Wilson was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
The sheriff’s office assured the community it would continue to enforce drug laws. “Please look elsewhere if you plan to sell drugs in Monroe County, as we will continue to locate drug dealers and arrest them.”