Monroe County investigators rounded up three Forsyth men on charges of selling drugs last Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The first search warrant was executed at the home of Jaquarrius Lyons in Ridgewood Apartments. Inside Lyons’ apartment investigators found over an ounce of Ecstasy, 16 ounces of marijuana and two handguns. Lyons was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Lyons was charged with Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.