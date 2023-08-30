FPD's Brady McHugh

FPD's Brady McHugh, right, battles for pass with a Parklane receiver Friday. (Photo/Will Davis)

FPD lost its season opener to a very good team from Parklane Academy of McComb, Miss. 28-7 on Saturday night in the GIAA Football Challenge.

“It was a tough game,” said first-year head coach Brett Collier. “That team would be a finalist or semifinalist in our league. So I am really proud of the way our kids fought. It looked for a while like the game might take a turn for the worst. But we hung in there.”