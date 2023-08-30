FPD lost its season opener to a very good team from Parklane Academy of McComb, Miss. 28-7 on Saturday night in the GIAA Football Challenge.
“It was a tough game,” said first-year head coach Brett Collier. “That team would be a finalist or semifinalist in our league. So I am really proud of the way our kids fought. It looked for a while like the game might take a turn for the worst. But we hung in there.”
The Vikings had to go without their 4-year starting quarterback Jakhari Williams, a Syracuse commit, due to an academic issue. So sophomore quarterback Major Simmons got the nod in the first game under Collier. But things got even harder for FPD when star receiver Carter Hays had to leave the game in the first quarter with a concussion. The Pioneers, who traveled 540 miles to play FPD, put up 21 first-half points to take a 3-score halftime lead.
The Vikings finally got going in the third quarter, driving to the Parklane 2. But then the Vikings were flagged for 12 men on the field and suddenly faced a 4th and goal from the 16. That’s when Simmons took the snap and rolled right and found junior Benjamin McElreath wide open in the corner of the end zone for an unlikely score. Lucas Buckner of Monroe County made the PAT and the Vikings were still in the game trailing 21-7. FPD held the Pioneers on the ensuing drive and had the ball with a chance to get within one score. But the drive fizzled. The Pioneers added another score to seal their 28-7 win.
Simmons was 10 of 25 passing for 81 yards, a TD and 3 interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 25 yards.
Senior running back Hayden Aulds led the Vikings with 14 carries and 48 yards.
Brady McHugh had 2 carries for 24 yards and Breck Griffin rushed 3 times for 16 yards
Before he was injured, Hays had 15 yards on a jet sweep.
Gunnar Fuller had 2 carries for 5 yards.
Receiving, Aulds had 3 catches for 30 yards, McElreath 3 receptions for 35 yards and Breck Griffin caught 2 passes for 11.
Brady Lincoln led the FPD defense with 15 tackles, Brady McHugh added 12, Hudson French and Kip Cawley each had 10, and Cawley had one for a loss.
Kamari Harvey also had a sack among his 8 tackles and Benjamin McElreath had 7 tackles. Lucas Buckner averaged 39 yards per punt to help the Vikings with field position. McElreath had a 24 yard kickoff return as well. The Vikings head to Columbus this Friday to play Brookwood. Last year Brookwood beat FPD in overtime 34-28.