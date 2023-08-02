‘I’m ready to see justice done,’ says Walton, 2 months after shooting
The mother of a Mary Persons football player shot at a June 2 graduation party said she’s tired of getting the runaround from Forsyth police, who have yet to make an arrest despite 300 people being at the party.
“I told my husband ‘I’m gonna call the FBI myself’,” said Sherri Alford Walton, whose son DJ Walton was one of three young men shot at the June 2 block party. “I’m ready to see justice done.”
The good news is that DJ has fully recovered and is back on the football field for MP. But no one has been held to account for shooting him and two other teens that night.
Forsyth police say they still have no leads.
“No new leads,” said Forsyth police Inv. Terrance Thomas.
There were reportedly 300 people at a city-permitted graduation block party on Milledge Circle when the shooting occurred.
But Sherri said police gave her a list of names they had from witnesses. She wonders if police have bothered to interview any of them.
“They have names,” said Sherri. Sherri said she calls the police twice a week and now they tell her they’re “waiting on forensics”.
“I’m getting the runaround,” said Sherri.
Sherri said she’s become so tired of waiting on police that she has called the sheriff’s office to see if they will investigate. But they have to be invited by the police department to take a role since it happened in the city.
Forsyth police rushed to 289 Milledge Circle on Friday night June 2nd after reports of gunshots just after midnight. According to his report, officer Colt Taylor found a large crowd of people walking around screaming. Two women told Taylor that the shots came from two vehicles and that one was a yellow Charger. They weren’t sure of the other vehicle.
While Taylor was walking towards the home, dispatch told him that Carlos Griffin, 19, of Macon, was inside the house and had been shot. People then took the officer behind the house where Griffin was leaning over the propane tank. People were holding the lower part of his back and said he had been shot in the back. There was no exit wound.
Dispatch then told Taylor another man had called and said he had also been shot and was at the nearby intersection of Old Waterworks Road and Milledge Circle.
Forsyth police Inv. Greg Jeffcoat was with DJ Walton, 16, of Forsyth, who plays football for Mary Persons. Walton was lying on the ground behind a vehicle when Taylor found them. He had been shot in the right side of his buttocks. Investigators arrived and found casings in the road. The crowd was dispersed to allow EMS to enter.
The other teen shot was identified as Cameron Tyson, 19, of Jackson.
The GBI investigated the crime scene but Forsyth police Inv. Thomas is handling the investigation. Any witnesses with information that may help identify the shooters were asked to call Forsyth police at 478-993-1005.
The city had approved allowing the neighbors to close Milledge Circle for the party until 11 p.m. that night.
The Reporter asked Inv. Thomas how many people he has questioned about the shooting, but he didn’t respond.
Sherri said it’s a shame no one has been held accountable.
“These boys are out here free, and they’re gonna do the same thing again,” said Sherri.
Mayor Eric Wilson told the Reporter he would look into the situation.