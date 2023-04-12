City manager Janice Hall asked council on April 3 to approve the resignation of Planning & Zoning Commission member Jenny Caldwell and to come up with someone to replace her for the rest of her term, which runs through December 2024. Caldwell submitted her resignation from Planning & Zoning because she moved out of the city limits and also no longer works in the city limits.

Council member Chris Hewett said the Design & Review authority of the Planning & Zoning Commission should be under city council. Decisions made by Planning & Zoning regarding zoning changes, variances and conditional uses are handled as recommendations, with council holding public hearings and making final decisions. However, decisions made by P&Z in its Design & Review capacity are final.