City manager Janice Hall asked council on April 3 to approve the resignation of Planning & Zoning Commission member Jenny Caldwell and to come up with someone to replace her for the rest of her term, which runs through December 2024. Caldwell submitted her resignation from Planning & Zoning because she moved out of the city limits and also no longer works in the city limits.
Council member Chris Hewett said the Design & Review authority of the Planning & Zoning Commission should be under city council. Decisions made by Planning & Zoning regarding zoning changes, variances and conditional uses are handled as recommendations, with council holding public hearings and making final decisions. However, decisions made by P&Z in its Design & Review capacity are final.
Hall said that the Design & Review responsibility of P&Z is to look at the architectural integrity of planned buildings or building changes and the aesthetic guidelines within the city’s ordinances.
“We desperately need to fix our ordinances,” said council member Julius Stroud. “We were blindsided tonight and by bitcoin.”
Stroud was referring to the room full of citizens who attended the council meeting to voice opposition to a planned Dollar General store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Kynette Street and to the large group of citizens who came to council meetings in early 2022 to oppose the approval of a bitcoin mining operation in the city.
Hewett said that elected officials should have the authority to make decisions about what kind of buildings are allowed in the city and not “citizens” who are just appointed to boards.
“Do you know what kind of minutia we have to get into?” asked Mayor Eric Wilson, referring to the many technicalities in ordinances regulating zoning and design.
“We need to increase lines of communication,” said council member John Howard. “Why put us on here if you don’t trust what we’re saying?”
“We need to respect their expertise and integrity,” said council member Greg Goolsby.
Hewett protested that the council is considered responsible if someone puts up something “awful” in the city. But Howard said if someone builds something “awful” it probably wasn’t required to go before Design & Review. Goolsby recalled when the whole Historical Preservation Board dissolved and no on was willing to serve on it because of controversy at city council.
“We don’t want to go there again,” said Goolsby.