Chris Snow

Former Mary Persons baseball standout Eric Snow has found his stride after a slow start playing for the University of South Florida Bulls. Since March 1, Snow has put up a .538 batting average going 7-13, scoring 4 runs, 10 RBI’s, with 2 doubles and 2 home runs. The 2 home runs were both grand slams that happened this past weekend in back-to-back games against the 8-1 Northeastern Huskies. Snow is leading the team with a .630 slugging percentage and is tied for the lead with 11 RBIs this season.