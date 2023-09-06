JUST THE WAY IT IS
Last month, I received a Monroe County (MC) summons for jury duty (JD). I’ve lived in MC for 10 years and this was my second summons. OTOH, my wife has lived here for 20 years and has never been summoned. For those who’ve never been summoned or you can’t remember what all happens, I’ll describe the JD process. First, let’s discuss the legal system and your duties as a citizen
Our legal system is multi-faceted consisting of federal, state, and local laws. In Georgia, the state legislature passes laws which are signed (or vetoed) by the governor. Enforcement of the laws is conducted by state law enforcement (state troopers, agents for state departments such as natural resources, and the GBI – (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), by the county (sheriff and deputy sheriffs), and the city (city police). When law enforcement arrests someone, the district attorney (DA) adjudicates and prosecutes the individual.
Often times, the accused is offered a plea deal, and often times the accused accepts the deal. It’s only when the prosecution refuses to offer or when the defendant refuses a plea deal that the DA takes the case to court. At court, it’s the jury pool that insures we’re “judged by a jury of our peers.” Without a jury pool, the system doesn’t work. The day I had JD, the pool consisted of citizens who were retirees, homemakers, professionals, warehouse workers, store clerks, school counselors, real estate agents, waitresses, self-employed, and unemployed. In other words, average people like you and me are the ones who judge our fellow citizens.
Something else to consider, for the legal system to function properly, citizens MUST understand it. That understanding begins with the education system. Schools play a critical role in the legal system because without understanding how the system works, and understanding each person’s role, the system fails.
As a citizen, what are our duties and responsibilities? The number one responsibility we have is to support and defend the Constitution. (Again, the education system must teach the Constitution.) Second, citizens have the responsibility to obey federal, state, and local laws - with a caveat - those laws must be legal and moral. (Legal and moral laws are a discussion for another day.) Third, we should respect the rights of others. Also, to the extent possible, we should participate in our community by being involved with schools, church, and various civic organizations. Next, we must hold our elected officials accountable by casting an informed vote (Sadly, too often, people are uninformed.) Finally, we must serve on juries when summoned.
Our entire legal system is based on informed citizens (again - the education system) who understand the legal process, and who use common sense when sitting in judgement of fellow citizens accused of breaking the law. The basis of our entire legal system is that the State must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the accused is guilty. It’s not the job of the accused to prove their innocence. They are presumed innocent until the State proves otherwise.
Your jury summons tells you the place and time to appear. (Mine was 9:00am, MC Courthouse.) In BOLD RED letters, it reads “YOUR ATTENDANCE IS REQUIRED BY LAW.” You can be excused from JD; your summons explains how. Cell phones ARE NOT allowed. Don’t even try to bring them. Leave phones at home. Also, no reading material permitted. (I had to take my book back to my vehicle.) Upon entering the courthouse, check-in with the Clerk, who checks off your name and sends you upstairs to the courtroom. There were about 75-80 people summoned for the two trials that were scheduled.
Once in the courtroom, the judge swore in all potential jurors. Then, the assistant DA asked if everyone was a U.S. citizen, a county resident, a convicted felon, and if anyone was an elected official. Next, she asked if there’s any reason why any of us could not serve. If not, you could explain your reason to the judge. The judge allowed a few to leave and refused several others. After insuring the jury pool was qualified, the assistant DA (ADA) told us what each case / trial involved. Both trials involved people charged with excess speeding and fleeing from law enforcement; multiple charges against each. Only then did jury selection begin.
Jury selection started with 12 to 15 people being called up to the jury box. In turn, each person stood, told their name, occupation, spouse’s name, and spouse’s occupation. If retired, state your working profession. Next, the ADA asked a series of questions – Does anyone know anyone in the DA’s office? Does anyone have law enforcement and/or legal experience? Did anyone sit on the grand jury that indicted the defendant? Does anyone know the defendant? Does anyone have knowledge of the case (from the media, social media, etc.)? After the ADA’s questions, the defense attorney asked a series of similar type questions. Two questions the defense attorney asked was, “Do you feel the defendant must prove their innocence?” and “Do you feel the defendant has a right to remain silent?” Depending how a potential juror answered, he/she was called to further discuss their answer with the judge. Sometimes that potential juror was dismissed, other times they were told to return to the jury box. If a prospective juror appeared to have an issue, the final question asked was usually something to the effect “would you be able to listen to all the evidence and impartially weigh the evidence and arrive at a conclusion based solely on the evidence?”
Often times, a defendant, who initially refused to accept the DA’s plea deal, will do so once they enter the courtroom and see potential jurors waiting to judge them. So, whether you get picked as a juror, or not, your mere presence is advancing the legal process. For each trial, three groups of potential jurors were called to the jury box and questioned, in total about 40 questioned per trial. From those 40, or so, potential jurors, 13 were selected for the actual trial. Twelve are seated and one is the alternate. After both sets of jurors were selected, the remaining 50 or so were thanked and dismissed. I was not selected.
Next article, I’ll discuss more about the legal system and the two trials.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.