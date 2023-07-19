THE RAFF REPORT
On Monday, July 10, I along with hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders, attended the celebration of life service for slain deputy Tyee Browne of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. It was held at Cordele Middle School. Tyee, a 2016 graduate of Mary Persons, had been with the department since early 2022. While on patrol Tyee was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5.
District Attorney Brad Rigby summed up the horrific event by reminding attendees that there are heroes and there are monsters. Rigby said, “There are heroes that will work on holidays and keep your community safe. There are monsters that will break into your home and steal your guns and steal your vehicle. But there are heroes that will put on the uniform and secure their badge in place and rush out the door every morning never knowing if they will return home or not. There are monsters who shoot indiscriminately with stolen guns and then they flee from one community to the next putting many lives across our state at risk. But there are heroes. Heroes that answer the call. Heroes that answer a call to a shooting even before their untimely death. To assist others at another agency, because that’s what heroes do. But there are monsters that lurk in the darkness, that lurk in the middle of the road. But there are heroes, heroes that stop to assist a stranded motorist that’s an unknown monster.” Tyee’s monster, Croshawn Cross, had just been released from prison this past April where he served two years for a 2018 burglary in Dooly County. He already had a rap sheet dating back to his juvenile years. I’d say two years wasn’t nearly enough.
The first funeral for a fallen officer I ever attended was that of our own Deputy Michael Norris. It’s times such as these when being married to a law enforcement officer is the hardest. Jerry and I were talking on the way back from the service and he noted that in his 10 years as a police officer, he has attended 5 of these funerals right here around home, including one from his mandate class. That’s the equivalent of a slain officer every other year. There have been 58 line-of-duty deaths in the U.S. so far in 2023. Twenty-eight of those have been by gunfire. I remember as a young girl always being excited to see a policeman. It was a time when cops were revered and respected. They were truly seen as our everyday heroes. Watching him put on that uniform today isn’t quite the same.
Life is not guaranteed. As a matter of fact, the only guarantee life gives us is death. I know that at any moment life can end. One can die in a car accident on the way to or from work. A major health event can end life in a split second. If one is lucky, they live 100 years and die of old age but for most of us that will not be the case. We all will die one day. But for law enforcement families, those days are always in the back of our minds. Every day when that uniform goes on, it’s a reminder of the evil that exists in this world. I’ve had knocks at the door. Thankfully it was because something had happened at my own job where law enforcement was involved and not his. We’ve had that call from the department, “officer down”. That gut drop is indescribable. The sound of that young man’s voice on the other end of the line that night was a breath of fresh air. I live adjacent to the interstate. One would think the sound of sirens would be second nature by now. But it’s not. Every time I hear them I have to remind myself to breathe.
At any moment the event that took the life of Tyee Browne could happen to one of our own right here in the Public Safety Capital of Georgia. I can’t count the number of times a chase has dumped into my backyard. Often the perps running are doing so in stolen vehicles with stolen guns. The saddest part is they made it here to Monroe County because so many other departments have become lax in chasing perps. The fear of being sued, or even arrested for doing the job for very little wage has taken its toll on LEOs and departments. Every department in the nation is in need of more officers/deputies. The average starting wage for a rural county police officer or deputy in Georgia is $35,000. It’s no wonder these heroes are refusing to put on their capes anymore. But alas, we must recall the words of Edmund Burke. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” We need more good men.
For deputy Browne’s family, I pray. I pray the Lord will comfort. I pray He will bring a peace beyond understanding. I am thankful for Tyee. For answering that call to serve. For knowing good men can’t just sit idle and do nothing. The sacrifice he made to his community. I pray justice is served. And I pray as I watch my own husband put on that uniform that God will see fit he comes home at shift’s end.
Tammy Rafferzeder is the business manager for the Reporter. Email her at business@mymcr.net.