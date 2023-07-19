funeral route

GSP Troopers along the funeral route for Tyee Browne.

THE RAFF REPORT 

On Monday, July 10, I along with hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders, attended the celebration of life service for slain deputy Tyee Browne of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. It was held at Cordele Middle School. Tyee, a 2016 graduate of Mary Persons, had been with the department since early 2022. While on patrol Tyee was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5.