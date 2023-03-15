The Mary Persons boys soccer team is 4-6-2, 2-3 in Region 2-AAA after winning 3 of their last 4 games.
On Friday, March 10 the Bulldogs beat Upson-Lee 1-0 at Lancaster Field in Forsyth. Gavin Harris had the winning goal.
On Tuesday, March 7, MP beat Jones County 1-0. Angel Martinez , Gavin Harris and Nicholas Ruggieri scored for the Dogs.
The Dogs hosted Lamar County (5-4) on Senior Night in a non-region match on Tuesday, March 14. Results were not available at press time.
On Friday, March 17 the Dogs head to Pike County (6-3-1, 5-0) for a St. Patrick’s Day showdown. MP lost to the Pirates in their first meeting on Feb. 17 1-0.
Next Tuesday, March 21, the Dogs head to Jackson (7-4-1, 3-1) for a very important region game that may decide second place and a home game in the playoffs. MP lost to the Red Devils 4-0 on Feb. 24 in Forsyth.
