TRUE GRIS
Macon’s founding fathers envisioned it as a “city in a park,’’ and it has been carried on the masthead for the past 200 years.
We have parks named after politicians, civic leaders, civil rights advocates, flowers and, yes, dogs. There is even a park named after a Parks – Rosa Parks Square in front of City Hall.
Most recently, Macon renamed its signature green space – Central City Park – after Carolyn Crayton, the godmother of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.
In April 2002, the city council unanimously approved the dedication of a small park on Overlook Avenue in memory of Army Maj. Cole Hogan Jr.. The triangular park is just 224 steps from the driveway of the home where he grew up.
Cole was the only Macon native to die in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. A former Green Beret, he was serving as a general’s aide in Washington, D.C. He had moved into the Pentagon’s remodeled west wing only three weeks earlier. His office was at the point of impact when terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the second-largest office building in the world.
He was a month shy of his 41st birthday and his second wedding anniversary to his wife, Pat, a medical doctor at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington.
At the Overlook park, there is an American flag on a flagpole in the shade of the cherry trees and tall pines. There is a memorial bench and large rock, almost 3 feet tall, with a bronze plaque bearing Hogan’s name. The rock was brought from the banks of the Ocmulgee River by one of the neighbors, the late George Hall.
The park is flanked by the homes of two former mayors – Robert Reichert and the late Lee Robinson. It is not far from the Grotto, a rocky area once used as a retreat for the monks at St. Stanislaus College a century ago.
Calder Clay was part of the neighborhood campaign to name the park after Hogan. A former member of the city council and county commission, Calder’s family moved on Overlook Avenue in 1970, when he was 13 years old.
Their home was directly across the street from the Hogan family. His parents, Calder and Roberta Clay, were close friends with Wallace and Jane Hogan. Calder and his wife, Kathy, and their three daughters moved into the home after his mother died in 1994
September 11 had always been a happy date for Calder and Kathy. It was their wedding anniversary. They were married on September 11, 1982.
But in the 22 years since 9/11, it has become an equally sad day for them, a day “personalized” by the tragedy. Jane spent most of the day at their house. She did not have a cell phone and did not want to keep their home telephone line clear for a phone call from Cole … a call that never came.
“We were trying to comfort her and assure her that, knowing Cole, he was right in the middle of helping evacuate people, and that he didn’t have time to call,’’ Calder said. “He was a warrior, a real fitness guy. He worked out every morning. He rode his bicycle to the Pentagon. And the whole time she kept saying, ‘No, he’s gone. I’m his mother, and I know he’s gone.’ Call it mother’s intuition, or whatever, but she knew.’’
Cole was laid to rest with full military honors near a stand of oak trees in Arlington National Cemetery. In the distance, down the hill and through the trees, is a view of the Pentagon.
“It was an honor to have known Cole Hogan,’’ Calder said. “He was a true, American hero. He loved his country. He was going to be a soldier his whole life. It was in his blood, his DNA. He just loved everything military.’’
In his hometown, an oak tree was planted downtown and dedicated in his memory on Arbor Day in 2002. His classmates in First Presbyterian Day School’s Class of 1978 placed a marker on the school’s campus in his memory. There was also a plaque at Bass United Methodist, the church the family attended at the time of his death.
A marker was later placed at Riverside Cemetery, next to the grave of his father. Wallace Hogan died in December 2002, just 15 months after the death of his son. He had been in declining health, but everybody said he probably died of a broken heart.
Inside the Pentagon, a conference room was dedicated to Cole and his name was placed at a memorial inside the chapel. At a memorial outside the Pentagon, a bench was dedicated and a tree planted next to a reflecting pool.
There is a commemorative brick in his honor at the Ranger Monument at Fort Benning. His name was placed on a memorial at Fort Bragg. A service supply building was later named in Cole’s honor at Fort Lewis in Washington state, where he was stationed for three years in the Special Forces.
Jane continued to live at the house on Overlook, She would tell family and friends she could not drive by the park down the street without tears in her eyes.
She did not attend a memorial service at the park on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in 2021. She died 11 weeks later. She was 94.
“September 11 was always a sad day for her,’’ Calder said. “I think that memorial was comforting to her in the end since Cole is buried at Arlington. It was nice to be remembered here in Macon and by his neighbors on the street he grew up on.’’
Jane once told Kathy she had “the perfect life in every way until September 11.” Her life didn’t end, but it would never be the same.
“People tell you things will get easier, but they don’t,’’ she once said. “You don’t just feel the loss on 9/11. It’s an everyday thing.’’
Said Calder: “You talk about the extended casualties of 9/11. It wasn't just the people who died in the twin towers or at the Pentagon. There were numerous families who were affected by it. And we just happened to have one live across the street.’’
Ed Grisamore's column appears weekly in the Monroe-Macon Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com