Robert Willis was born Sept. 16, 1953, in the Cabiness community of Monroe County, the same birthplace as his father, Robert (Chick) Willis, Sr. Chick was a well-known professional blues singer and guitarist. He was a popular showman in Monroe County, and there was an Annual Culloden Chick Willis Blues Festival for many years. Chick is primarily known for his ribald rocker “Stoop Down Baby” which sold many 45 rpm records for the jukebox market. The tune’s lyrics were considered too raunchy for radio airplay.
When Robert was born, his father was in the Air Force, and his mother, Jessie Lew Ellis, did domestic housework. Soon after his birth, his father set out to pursue his career. In later years they reunited, and Robert worked as his valet and roadie and drove Chick’s band around the country in a van. They also played many European gigs.
Robert grew up in the countryside near Lassiter Road where he had to chop wood and haul water for the family. When he was seven, he landed his first job at a little country store on Stokes Store Road, sweeping, taking out trash, and helping with anything he could do, bringing home fifty cents a day. When he became a teenager, he started working on farms, milking cows by hand, and doing chores. His pay rate was two dollars for a full day’s work. It may not seem like much, but Robert said back then that was enough to go grocery shopping. He later got a job herding animals at the livestock auction sales.
Robert is the oldest of eight children and began his education at Hubbard Elementary. In 1970, Mary Persons High School became integrated, Hubbard High School was closed, and Robert attended his senior year at Mary Persons. There were two separate proms that year. One for the white kids and another one for the black kids. Robert says we’ve come a long way since those days.
Soon after graduating, he was having the time of his life touring around the country with his famous blues singer father. He also spent some time doing mechanical work in Miami, Florida.
Sadly, Chick Willis died ten years ago, and Robert is now back in Forsyth selling his homegrown vegetables at his stand at the 1823 Artisan Guild across the street from the Forsyth City Hall on Fridays. He also does home improvement work and fishes whenever he gets the chance.
Robert wants to tell Monroe County kids just starting out in life, “Go to college. And when you go to college, remember you are not there to party. This is the time in your life that determines what the rest of your life will be. If you do bad, it goes on your record. If you do good, it also goes on your record.”
