Willis

Robert Willis

Robert Willis was born Sept. 16, 1953, in the Cabiness community of Monroe County, the same birthplace as his father, Robert (Chick) Willis, Sr. Chick was a well-known professional blues singer and guitarist. He was a popular showman in Monroe County, and there was an Annual Culloden Chick Willis Blues Festival for many years. Chick is primarily known for his ribald rocker “Stoop Down Baby” which sold many 45 rpm records for the jukebox market. The tune’s lyrics were considered too raunchy for radio airplay.

When Robert was born, his father was in the Air Force, and his mother, Jessie Lew Ellis, did domestic housework. Soon after his birth, his father set out to pursue his career. In later years they reunited, and Robert worked as his valet and roadie and drove Chick’s band around the country in a van. They also played many European gigs.