MONROE OUTDOORS
Attracting songbirds on their fall migration to your backyard is always a challenge. Some folks have limited success feeding them fruit. However, if you want to host a wide variety of these migrants to your backyard, you need to offer them a bountiful supply of native fruits and berries.
Weeks ago birds such as warblers, thrushes, tanagers and flycatchers began making preparations for their fall migration by switching their diet from one rich in insects to one dominated by berries and fruits. Before they leave on their epic journey, they will increase their body weight anywhere from 50-100 percent.
The birds do not gobble up just any berry and fruit they find. Indeed not, they show a definite preference for berries that are highly pigmented (e.g. blue, blue-black and red) produced by native plants. Some non-native plants produce berries that are similarly colored; however, these berries are often far less nutritious.
This is important to the birds because they are on a tight time schedule. They need to spend as little time as possible to bulk up quickly. As such, eating berries that are more highly nutritious allows the songbirds to reach the desired body weight in the shortest amount of time.
Researchers have recently learned that berries that are strongly pigmented are high in antioxidants. If fact, some biologists believe that the birds’ preference for these berries is linked more to the antioxidants they contain than their sugar and fat content.
Since the fall songbird migration takes places mostly at night, literally thousands of tanagers, flycatchers, warblers, thrushes, vireos and other songbirds pass over Monroe County under the cloak of darkness. The only time we see them is when they make periodic stops to rest, drink and eat. How long they stay is dependent on factors such as the weather and their physical condition, as well as the availability of water and food. Sometimes their stops last one day or two, or they may linger much longer.
This is where we can help these amazing long distance travelers. If our yards provide them with the native berries they need to refuel and continue on their journey, we help them quickly resume their flight as well as provide ourselves with the chance of seeing scores of birds that most of us probably never imagined we would see in our yards.
The first thing homeowners need to keep in mind is that the fall songbird migration actually begins in summer. Much of it is over before autumn actually begins. For example, most of the beautiful small orchard orioles that have been singing in our yards this spring have already left enroute to their winter home that extends from central Mexico southward to Panama.
Many of the thrushes and vireos are already on the move. However, September is the month when a greater variety of flycatchers and thrushes are passing through. Consequently, we need to provide plants that are cloaked with an abundance of native fruits and berries from August into the fall. Here is a short list of six of these plants.
One such plant is Devil’s walking stick (also called Hercules club). This plant grows upward of 15 feet tall. It is named for its unique stems that are covered with spiny thorns. It produces a crop of black fruits borne on pink stalks. These fruits are eaten by a number of resident birds, such as mockingbirds, and migrants, such as American robins and gray catbirds.
A word of caution: this plant can spread and often needs to be controlled.
Possumhaw is a native shrub (15-30 feet tall) that produces an annual crop of red berries that are eaten by a number of migrants, such as thrushes.
Flowering dogwood is one of the iconic small trees of the South. Its shiny red berries are loaded with fat. Some 75 species of birds, including many migrants, eat the berries.
Pokeberry is a perennial that can attain a height of 20 feet or more. Its purplish black berries are displayed on magenta stems. These juicy berries are consumed by 20-plus permanent resident birds, such as mockingbirds and cardinals, as well as southbound migrants.
Virginia Creeper is a vine that produces an abundance of bluish-black berries that are gobbled up by 35 species of birds, including migrating warblers, thrushes, tanagers, grosbeaks, catbirds, vireos and others.
While this is a valuable songbird food plant, do not plant it near a building. It has a propensity for climbing any structure. However, it does well growing on fences, trellises, and arbors.
Sassafras is probably a plant that you never dreamed of as being a great source of food for migratory birds. However, the small trees’ blue-black fruits are among the most nutritional foods available to migrants. The list of migrants that eat them includes eastern kingbirds, vireos, great crested flycatchers and gray catbirds.
I hope you will find places for these plants in your yard. If you do, you will be bringing nature home while adding a new dimension to the meaning of bird feeding.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.