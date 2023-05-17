After reading the letter titled “Editor should consider alcohol, gun link” from the “lapsed Catholic”, I thought I would send you one from a “practicing Christian”. First, let’s get alcohol out of the way. It’s not the “use” of alcohol that is bad, it’s the “abuse” of alcohol that is bad, just like autos and guns.
I read in Lapse’s letter “cars and gasoline are specially taxed, not for guns and bullets”. There is, indeed, a special tax on guns and ammunition. It is the Firearms and Ammunition Excise Tax (FAET) that puts a 10% tax on handguns and an 11% tax on rifles, shotguns and ammunition. Also, “loaded guns are discovered by children daily resulting in injury or death”. Shame on the owner of the gun for not storing it properly. It sure isn’t the gun’s fault. It is true that there are about 50,000 deaths each year in motor vehicle accidents. Over 10% of those being motorcycle accidents. Over 98% being caused by poor, unsafe drivers. None of them are caused by the “motor vehicle” itself, which is why there isn’t a call-out to ban cars/trucks/motorcycles etc. There are also close to 50,000 deaths each year from “guns”. Lets look at those deaths; Over 50% (26,000+) are suicide. 43% (20,000+) are murders. Over 500 are accidental. Over 500 are law enforcement situations. And, of course, I will add, none of those were the gun’s fault. Never, in the history of the world, has a firearm fired itself!
Now, lets look at some other numbers; There are over 600 people killed each year by hands, fists, feet etc. Over 400 each year by hammers and other blunt objects. We better start taxing everybody’s hands and feet and by all means, put a healthy tax on those evil, nefarious hammers!
“Lapsed” seemed to be very upset at The Reporter’s giving away of an AR-15 rifle to a lucky new subscriber. First of all, I’m sure you didn’t force the winner to accept the rifle. I mean, you didn’t “hold a gun to their head”, did you? Lets look at even more numbers; Five times more people are killed by knives each year (1,500+) than by “all” rifles and shotguns (less than 300). And, BTW, none of those knives stabbed by themselves. And here’s a number for you, there are over 140,000 rapes in our country each year. And get this, there is no insurance required on the man’s “member”. There is no license required to use/operate it. No test or training is required. And just like knives and guns, the “members” didn’t rape by themselves, they were being operated by their “owners”!
As far as his worrying about WWJD – in addition to instruments of warfare, weapons were used in the Bible for the purpose of self defense. Nowhere in scripture is this forbidden. Jesus warned Peter to put away his sword, which meant to put it back in its place. He didn’t tell him to “throw it away”. Indeed, He had earlier ordered the disciples to arm themselves, “If you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one” (Luke 22:36).
To permit a murder when you could have prevented it or to allow a rape without trying to stop it or to watch an act of cruelty to children without trying to intervene is morally wrong. Not resisting an evil is an evil of commission.
Lapse’s last two sentences; “What about God and guns? Since you have to choose, and Jesus says you do, which will it be”? Nowhere in the scripture does Jesus say we have to choose between God and guns. Nobody likes to be misquoted, especially Jesus!