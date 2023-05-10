Josh Marshall

Josh Marshall is shown throwing punches at deputies after his 2020 arrest. He later died when deputies put the 300-pound Marshall in a choke hold.

Monroe County has settled a lawsuit over the death of a schizophrenic jail inmate who died after he was put into a chokehold while fighting deputies in 2020.

The county reportedly reached a $1 million settlement with Mark Marshall and Marcella Dickinson, the parents of the late Josh Marshall. There was no word on how much of that $1 million the Marshall family will get and how much their attorney, D. James Jordan of the Macon firm of Adams, Jordan and Herrington, will get. Calls to Jordan for comment were not returned.