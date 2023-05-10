Monroe County has settled a lawsuit over the death of a schizophrenic jail inmate who died after he was put into a chokehold while fighting deputies in 2020.
The county reportedly reached a $1 million settlement with Mark Marshall and Marcella Dickinson, the parents of the late Josh Marshall. There was no word on how much of that $1 million the Marshall family will get and how much their attorney, D. James Jordan of the Macon firm of Adams, Jordan and Herrington, will get. Calls to Jordan for comment were not returned.
Josh Marshall was the 40-year-old, 300-pound High Falls man who died while Monroe County jailers tried to restrain him on Jan. 15, 2020.
The suit said Monroe County jailer Rustin Hardesty put Marshall in a chokehold not authorized under sheriff’s office policy after Josh Marshall became violent and delusional. The lawsuit claimed that during the 90-second chokehold, as Josh Marshall turned lifeless, limp and began turning blue, jail staff failed to provide any immediate life saving medical treatment. The suit said the jailers started to panic after Marshall turned blue and began splashing water on his face, but only tried to administer CPR six minutes after Marshall appeared lifeless.
WMAZ first reported the settlement last week. Sources close to the sheriff’s office said that WMAZ edited out clips of Josh Marshall punching Monroe County deputies before they put him in a choke hold.
The source noted that while Marshall’s death is a tragedy, it was the parents themselves who called 911 because they were afraid of Josh Marshall. His father was hiding in the woods. And in the video, the deputies never struck or kicked Marshall even though he was punching them. The MCSO source also said all three deputies involved were so scarred by the incident they voluntarily resigned within months, and at least one of them is still having nightmares due to the incident.
An autopsy reported that neck compression and the restraint in the prone position caused his death. The lawsuit said Sheriff Brad Freeman failed to train jailers and deputies in how to handle such situations and said the sheriff’s office has a persistent and widespread practice of such holds. Along with Freeman and Hardesty, the suit also listed deputy Wade Kendrick and jailers Torey Evans and Ventrall Grayer as defendants. The suit asked for $3 million and asked for at least $19,000 to cover Marshall’s $5,681 in medical expenses ($1,271 from Monroe County Hospital and $4,410 from Emergency Physicians of Forsyth) plus $13,846 for his burial and grave marker.
It was Mark Marshall who called 911 around 7:55 p.m. that night to say his son, Josh Marshall was chasing him up the driveway of their Pioneer Trail home wearing a pocket knife around his neck. The father said his son has schizophrenia.
Deputies Wade Kendrick and Larry Sullivan arrived and Kendrick drew his weapon and ordered the son to go to his knees with his hands on his head. Marshall complied and was handcuffed and put into the patrol car.
Mark Marshall told Kendrick that he and his son were watching TV when Josh stood up, started beating his chest and made nonsensical comments about being black. Mark Marshall said his son then struck him in the face, nearly knocking him out of his chair.
Mark Marshall said he got up to get away from his son, who began chasing him to try to hit him again. Mark Marshall said he was able to get his phone and keys on the way out of the home, and that his son struck him several more times outside before he was able to get away. He said he was only able to get away because his son’s schizophrenia medication had made him gain weight to the point that the 5-foot-8 Josh Marshall was 300 lbs. Mark Marshall called 911 and hid in the woods until deputies arrived. Kendrick noted that the left side of Mark Marshall’s face was red and swollen from the assault. Mark Marshall gave deputies a bag of medications to take with Josh to the jail. Kendrick said the medicines were given to jail staff and Josh was put into holding cell 221. River Edge Behavioral Health said it couldn’t take him. At 10:53 p.m., about three hours after the original call, the 911 operator told Kendrick there was a fight in the jail. Kendrick returned to the jail and found Josh Marshall on the ground unresponsive in the booking area as jail staff attempted CPR on him. A city police report by officer Kevin Powell said he arrived a minute earlier and saw jailer Rustin Hardesty and other staff bracing an unresponsive Marshall in a seated position. Hardesty asked Powell what he should do and Powell advised they check for a pulse. Hardesty checked Josh Marshall’s neck and said he felt a pulse as Monroe County EMS was dispatched to the jail. But Powell said he noticed Marshall’s lips were blue and told Hardesty to check his pulse again. This time Hardesty said he couldn’t get a pulse.
Deputies took Marshall’s handcuffs off, laid him flat on his back and Hardesty started chest compressions as Powell urged EMS to hurry.
When EMS arrived they took Marshall to Monroe County Hospital but it was too late.
Sheriff Freeman said the three jailers were injured in the fight that led to Marshall’s death, including one who went to the hospital for a head injury.
Freeman called in the GBI to investigate. The GBI sent its report to district attorney Jonathan Adams, who declined to pursue charges against the jailers. Adams said the story shows the poor state of mental health options in Georgia. After Marshall’s death, Kendrick and deputy Sullivan and chaplain Ed Wilson returned to 535 Pioneer Trail to tell Mark Marshall about his son’s death. Marshall asked them to go with him to inform his son’s mother at her home on Dogwood Trail.
See the video at www.mymcr.net.