Southern Rivers Energy EMC gave a party and they came! As Southern Rivers celebrated its 85th anniversary at its annual members meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Barnesville, there was also a celebration of pandemic restrictions being over and people again getting together to greet old friends and make new acquaintances. In 2022 the meeting was still held as a drive-through.
Southern Rivers employees remained pleasant even though the sun’s heat became more intense as they directed members in parking and finding their way to registration and then out of the parking areas afterward.
A highlight of the annual meeting was a health fair presented by Upson Regional Hospital of Thomaston. Close to 30 individuals manned tables offering health screening and information, covering everything from heart disease and stroke to reminders that babies should be placed alone and on their backs to sleep.
There was information about Alzheimers, nutrition, cancer treatment and volunteer opportunities at the hospital. There was on-the-spot glucose testing. The give-aways were abundant, from stress relievers to t-shirts. The best part was the helpful, friendly attitude of the crew from Upson Regional.
There were also friendly faces giving gift bags with two LED lightbulbs at registration and handing out hotdogs, bananas, apples, juice and water at another tent. There was an information table about the Southern River Energy EMC Foundation and Operation Round Up and another display where one could learn about the efficiency of different types of lightbulbs. Georgia magazine, the state’s EMC publication, had a table of past issues filled with feature stories about places in Georgia and recipes made with Georgia products.
Southern Rivers administrators and the nine members of the Southern Rivers board of directors, including John Pope from Monroe County, mingled with the crowd. Three of them, Stephen Goodman, Brian Ogletree and Chanda Thompson, were reelected for another three-year term at the meeting.
The business meeting included the report of better technology to respond to power outages and fix them more quickly and the update that Southern Rivers added 13 megawatts of nuclear power from Plant Vogtle. It has added grid and resiliency in rough, remote coverage areas, including the area between Forsyth, Culloden and Barnesville that has long been a problem because of deep gullies and impassable terrain. In this area where it isn’t feasible to build a substation, new technology is making an automated switching system possible.
For the last two years installation of a state of the art fiber network has progressed through partnership with Conexon. As of July 31 Conexon Connect has more than 6,650 active fiber internet customers among Southern Rivers customers and has installed more than 2,000 miles of line. It is less than 10 miles from completion and is ahead of schedule, according to the summary at the meeting.
Ralph Adamson of the Credentials & Election Committee said there were 214 members and 97 guests present at the annual meeting and 77 proxy votes, which constituted a quorum of the 16,770 Southern Rivers Energy EMC members.
The grand prize of a 55” television went to Brooke Parrott, and the $500 cash prize went to John R. Davis. Ten tickets were drawn for $50 credits to electric bills. Then there were drawings for about 20 door prizes. As the meeting closed, members were directed to pick up their 85th anniversary cast iron skillets.