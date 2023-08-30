Southern Rivers Energy EMC gave a party and they came! As Southern Rivers celebrated its 85th anniversary at its annual members meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Barnesville, there was also a celebration of pandemic restrictions being over and people again getting together to greet old friends and make new acquaintances. In 2022 the meeting was still held as a drive-through.

Southern Rivers employees remained pleasant even though the sun’s heat became more intense as they directed members in parking and finding their way to registration and then out of the parking areas afterward.